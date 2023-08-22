Kyle Hackett didn’t fancy himself a writer and had certainly never penned an entire book, but when he realized the book he needed didn’t exist, he decided to compile one himself — and within weeks, it was topping best-seller charts online.
Hackett had found a niche within a niche, you might say.
Hackett has hunted since he was a young boy growing up in Butler, Pennsylvania, a place where learning to hunt is a right of passage, he says. His uncle and grandfather got him a bow when he was young, and Hackett has fond memories of going out into the wilderness to learn the science and art of hunting. It quickly became a passion.
But in more recent years, his hobby took a step further into craft, when he began to learn the process of European mounting, which is another way of saying skull mounting.
Through trial and error, he refined his process, mostly through watching YouTube tutorials and experimenting.
It’s the kind of craft, though, that would benefit from having a manual for people, something to lay flat on a table and follow as they move through the steps, rather than having to pause and restart online videos and search through multiple channels to find what step is needed.
“In my life, I do how-to documents for everything,” he said recently from his home near Libertytown. “I live off how-to documents, so I had one for doing European mounts, and collectively over the last eight years, I started transitioning it into a chapter-by-chapter format.”
He had already started the business Maryland Skull Mounts to create custom mounts for people, when he decided to take his how-to guide and turn it into an official book, “European (Skull) Mount Process,” which he self-published in 2022.
It quickly ranked as the No. 1 best-seller online for books on European mounts and is now sold at archery stores, hunting stores and taxidermy supplies stores. Hackett also became a European mount writer for Taxidermy Today magazine. Locally, he works with butcher shops and a taxidermist to support one another and create community, because it’s such a niche industry.
For those curious about the skull mount process and want to learn it themselves, the book gives a detailed, step-by-step process — skinning, cleaning, degreasing, whitening and sealing — and is fully illustrated with photos. The process can be used for mounting skulls of any animal. Most of the work Hackett does locally involves deer and hog skulls.
Busy season is November, he said.
Meanwhile, Hackett also continues to hunt and says it’s become a lifelong passion that he’ll probably pass down to his kids.
“I’m an incredibly healthy eater, and I love deer,” he said. “You can get one or two a year, and that will feed you for an entire year. My wife and I don’t buy any ground meat just because we always have deer in the freezer.
“Going on hunting turkeys and all the other game — squirrel, dove, duck — it’s fun and it’s beautiful, watching a turkey call, being out in the woods,” he went on. “And when I harvest something, I eat every bit of it, so nothing ever gets wasted. There’s just a peace to it.”
