One of the most iconic scenes from the 1999 movie “Office Space” is when the main characters take a chronically misbehaving printer out into a field and beat it repeatedly with a baseball bat.
I must confess that I had a wireless printer like that years ago. The piece of machinery rarely worked, and when it did, it didn’t print what I was asking it to print. Sometimes it would print random black hearts, which made me think I didn’t need a repair person to fix it but rather a priest with some holy water.
We had quite the toxic relationship for years, until the printer finally died. Since I had shed many tears over this printer, I wanted it to go out with a bang. So, I threw it off my 10-foot deck. I was cleaning up the pieces for days, but it was worth it.
Let’s face it: We’ve all been through a lot in just the past three years. COVID-19 lockdowns, online school, online work, supply chain issues, inflation, understaffing, the housing crisis … the list goes on.
While screaming into a pillow, exercising, crying or talking to a mental health professional can definitely help, sometimes you just need to get your anger and rage out — in a healthy, safe and law-abiding way.
Enter Crash and Catharsis Rage Factory, a new entertainment destination in downtown Frederick that opened about a month ago.
Come to the facility, choose your weapon — hammer? baseball bat? mallet? — and let yourself go wild, breaking stuff in one of six rooms. (No lighting things on fire. Smashing only.)
“[You can] yell and scream and get out every big emotion, whether it is stress, anger, rage, fear. … Honestly, it just feels good to break stuff sometimes,” said owner Crystal Williams-Palmer. “You feel a sense of joy and relief after you let those [emotions] out.”
Chose from a 15- or 25-minute session. Everyone must wear closed-toe shoes, a face shield and welding gloves to participate (face shields and gloves are provided onsite).
And you don’t have to clean up.
Williams-Palmer first saw the benefits of letting emotions out through breaking items while in high school. A friend was going through a bad breakup and said she wanted to break a porcelain bell in a bag.
“The idea of vandalism never appealed to me, but the idea of controlled vandalism, of taking this porcelain bell and putting it in a bag and smashing it with a hammer … it was like, ‘I can do that.’ So, we did that, and we felt better afterward,” she said.
The idea stayed with her, and when another friend had a bad break up during the pandemic, Williams-Palmer gave her a hammer and pointed to her drywall.
“I told her to hit it until you don’t feel anything anymore,” she said.
Williams-Palmer knew others could benefit from this outlet and began researching rage rooms. Because the closest ones were in Baltimore and Philadelphia, she decided to bring the concept to Frederick.
Local artists Grim Cat and Why? are in the process of painting graffiti themes in several of the rooms, including a room with an “Office Space” theme. Another features Bernadine Harris (Angela Bassett) setting a car on fire in “Waiting to Exhale.” Each room also features music from a playlist of angry, rage songs.
Patrons go into each room individually. If they are in a group, they can watch each person on video monitors. Videos are shot of each smashing session and are available for purchase.
Hit items off a stand or throw them up against a wall. Bigger rooms hold larger items, like old televisions and appliances. There is also a dummy in the room to take some anger out on. Williams-Palmer got large rubber bands to fit the dummy’s head, if you want to bring in a picture of someone or something that is making you angry.
Although I did destroy my printer once, I am not traditionally a person who breaks items on purpose. When I am finished with them, I usually donate them or see if someone I know can use them.
When I step foot inside my rage room at Crash and Catharsis Rage Factory, I was admittedly a little nervous and tentative to start. But by my third item, I got into the literal swing of things.
I broke glasses, a vase, several plates, a VHS tape … and hit that dummy several times.
And you know what? I did feel better afterward.
After raging, folks can step inside the Scream Into the Abyss room, which opened Feb. 23, and do just that. Inside are padded walls and a decibel meter, so you can measure the intensity of your scream. Outside the room, Williams-Palmer will showcase the records for loudest screams daily, monthly and of all time.
The items used are gathered through a combination of donations, Goodwill, salvage collector finds and yard sales. Williams-Palmer has also partnered with Vintage MC, an antique furniture store in Frederick, to look through items to make sure none are historic or valuable before they are destroyed.
Thursdays are Bring Your Own Breakables Night, so hold off on throwing out those items that you got from the holidays and won’t be using.
Williams-Palmer said some people say anger is something we need to keep to ourselves, but bottling it up is “not always the healthiest thing,” she added. “There is a release when you are done being angry or when you are done raging. The feeling of relief after you let rage or anger out is catharsis. The feeling of joy and letting go. A lot of us need more of that let-it-go feeling and that cathartic feeling in this world.”
