Crash and Catharsis Rage Factory 72 Hrs
Buy Now

Crushed items are displayed at Crash and Catharsis Rage Factory on Feb. 10.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

One of the most iconic scenes from the 1999 movie “Office Space” is when the main characters take a chronically misbehaving printer out into a field and beat it repeatedly with a baseball bat.

I must confess that I had a wireless printer like that years ago. The piece of machinery rarely worked, and when it did, it didn’t print what I was asking it to print. Sometimes it would print random black hearts, which made me think I didn’t need a repair person to fix it but rather a priest with some holy water.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription