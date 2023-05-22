Wild Whispers at Sky Stage.jpg

Wild Whispers

 Eric Brown

This week at Sky Stage, Wild Whispers will perform with Griefcat on May 27, and a Benefit Concert for Frederick Community Fridge will bring a lineup of local bands to the stage on May 28.

Wild Whispers is the Western Maryland-based duo of Eli Lev and Megan Leigh, both longtime musicians individually. They released their debut folk-pop self-titled album in 2022.

