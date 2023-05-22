This week at Sky Stage, Wild Whispers will perform with Griefcat on May 27, and a Benefit Concert for Frederick Community Fridge will bring a lineup of local bands to the stage on May 28.
Wild Whispers is the Western Maryland-based duo of Eli Lev and Megan Leigh, both longtime musicians individually. They released their debut folk-pop self-titled album in 2022.
Griefcat is an all-women musical comedy duo from Washington, D.C., who recently recorded their second studio album, “Late Stage Capitalism.”
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show runs until 10 p.m. May 27. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and at door. Admission is free for kids 12 and under.
The Benefit Concert for Frederick Community Fridge will run from 5 to 10 p.m. May 28 and will feature five live bands: Greenhead, Sir Lando, Gatwick, The Constituents and Motel Portrait. A $10 donation is suggested for this all-ages show.
Sky Stage is an all-ages venue, but parents should note the potential for mature content. It is located at 59 S. Carroll St. in downtown Frederick. Carry-in food is permitted. Drinks are available for purchase onsite. For more information about the venue and a full schedule of events, go to skystagefrederick.com.
