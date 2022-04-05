Celebrate the warm weather of the season at the outdoor music event series in the Village at Worman’s Mill.
Events take place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening from May through September. The series will feature live music in the gazebo, a rotation of food trucks and craft beverages, and lawn or table seating in the park-like setting just north of downtown Frederick.
The series kicks off on May 6 with entertainment by the popular spin doctor Benefactor Events, along with Diego’s World food truck and Steinhardt Brewing. A list of participants is available at wormansmillvillage.com.
While in the neighborhood, check out the service providers located in the Village and enjoy patio, dine in or take out from the popular Plaza Mexico restaurant. Nestled in Worman’s Mill off Route 26 and Monocacy Boulevard, The Village offers beauty services, food and business providers.
For more information, call 240-285-9263.
SCHEDULE
May 6 — Benefactor Events
May 7 — Steve Gellman & Margaret Wolfe
May 13 — Dave Weber & Friends
May 14 — Walkersville High School Lions of Blue Jazz Ensemble
May 20 — Marsh Lovers
May 21 — Michelle Swan
May 27 — Ebb & Nova
May 28 — Darryl Brenzel
June 3 — Benefactor Events
June 4 — Gary Brown
June 10 — Heather Aubrey Lloyd
June 11 — John DuRant
June 17 — Todd Walker
June 18 — Brian Derrick & Mike Schirf
June 24 — Johnny DuRant
June 25 — Sarno & Hess
July 1 — Benefactor Events
July 2 — Safe Harbor
July 8 — Julliet Lloyd
July 9 — Gary Brown
July 15 — Vince Borelli
July 16 — Ben Sherman
July 2 — Ed Barney
July 23 — Brady O'Connor
July 29 — Mike Schirf
July 30 — Dave Koronet
Aug. 5 — Benefactor Events
Aug. 6 — Ebb & Nova
Aug. 12 — Heather Aubrey Lloyd
Aug. 13 — Michelle Swan
Aug. 19 — Marsh Lovers
Aug. 20 — Safe Harbor
Aug. 26 — Juliet Lloyd
Aug. 27 — Johnny DuRant
Sept. 2 — Gary Brown
Sept. 3 — Freddy Hall
Sept. 9 — Rule G
Sept. 10 — Ebb & Nova
Sept. 16 — Juliet Lloyd
Sept. 17 — Dave Weber & Friends
Sept. 23 — Benefactor Events
Sept. 24 — Steven Gellman & Margaret Wolfe
Sept. 30 — Todd Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.