Benefactor Events at the Village.

Celebrate the warm weather of the season at the outdoor music event series in the Village at Worman’s Mill.

Events take place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening from May through September. The series will feature live music in the gazebo, a rotation of food trucks and craft beverages, and lawn or table seating in the park-like setting just north of downtown Frederick.

The series kicks off on May 6 with entertainment by the popular spin doctor Benefactor Events, along with Diego’s World food truck and Steinhardt Brewing. A list of participants is available at wormansmillvillage.com.

While in the neighborhood, check out the service providers located in the Village and enjoy patio, dine in or take out from the popular Plaza Mexico restaurant. Nestled in Worman’s Mill off Route 26 and Monocacy Boulevard, The Village offers beauty services, food and business providers.

For more information, call 240-285-9263.

SCHEDULE

May 6 — Benefactor Events

May 7 — Steve Gellman & Margaret Wolfe

May 13 — Dave Weber & Friends

May 14 — Walkersville High School Lions of Blue Jazz Ensemble

May 20 — Marsh Lovers

May 21 — Michelle Swan

May 27 — Ebb & Nova

May 28 — Darryl Brenzel

June 3 — Benefactor Events

June 4 — Gary Brown

June 10 — Heather Aubrey Lloyd

June 11 — John DuRant

June 17 — Todd Walker

June 18 — Brian Derrick & Mike Schirf

June 24 — Johnny DuRant

June 25 — Sarno & Hess

July 1 — Benefactor Events

July 2 — Safe Harbor

July 8 — Julliet Lloyd

July 9 — Gary Brown

July 15 — Vince Borelli

July 16 — Ben Sherman

July 2 — Ed Barney

July 23 — Brady O'Connor

July 29 — Mike Schirf

July 30 — Dave Koronet

Aug. 5 — Benefactor Events

Aug. 6 — Ebb & Nova

Aug. 12 — Heather Aubrey Lloyd

Aug. 13 — Michelle Swan

Aug. 19 — Marsh Lovers

Aug. 20 — Safe Harbor

Aug. 26 — Juliet Lloyd

Aug. 27 — Johnny DuRant

Sept. 2 — Gary Brown

Sept. 3 — Freddy Hall

Sept. 9 — Rule G

Sept. 10 — Ebb & Nova

Sept. 16 — Juliet Lloyd

Sept. 17 — Dave Weber & Friends

Sept. 23 — Benefactor Events

Sept. 24 — Steven Gellman & Margaret Wolfe

Sept. 30 — Todd Walker

