ERNIE BRADLEY
Banjo legend Ernie Bradley will be joined by his Grassy Ridge Band this weekend at Cactus Flats.
Banjo legend Ernie Bradley will be joined by his Grassy Ridge Band this weekend at Cactus Flats.
Bradley has performed throughout the country for decades, and though he’s best known for his banjo work, he also plays guitar, bass, dobro, mandolin, fiddle and autoharp.
Catch him live from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Cactus Flats, 10026 Hansonville Road, Frederick. Call 301-898-3085 for more info.
For five decades, Blue Oyster Cult has occupied a unique place in rock history as one of very few hard rock, heavy metal bands to earn both mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success.
Their hits songs include “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll,” “Then Came the Last Days of May” and “I Love the Night.”
Hear them perform live on Nov. 19 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, West Virginia.
See hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com for details.
The ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown.
This nine-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob Seger and his music, down to the smallest detail.
Determined to leave no stone unturned, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano.
The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Seger over the past 30 years. They share the belief that only Seger and his fans have come to know, learn and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ’n’ roll.
Learn more at mdtheatre.org/hollywood-nights, or call 301-790-2000.
Legend of the stage and screen, Frankie Avalon dominated the music charts for years with dozens of popular songs in the ’50s and ’60s, including the No. 1 hits “Venus” and “Why.”
Avalon’s string of Gold Record Million-Seller singles and albums included 31 charted hits. In 1959 alone, Avalon had six hits that were in the top 40, and his music became one of the defining sounds of pre-Beatles rock ’n’ roll. Avalon also achieved fame on the silver screen with his 30 motion picture credits. Most notably, he starred alongside actress Annette Funicello as the romantic leads in the popular “Beach Party” movies in the 1960s.
Hear him live onstage at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown.
Learn more at mdtheatre.org, or call 301-790-2000.
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
