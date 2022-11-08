After a two-year hiatus, Massachusetts-based folk singers Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards got back to life on the road with concert dates scheduled throughout the East Coast, including a stop in at Willow Oaks Craft Cider and Wine in Middletown on Nov. 17.
“The entertainment business has been through the ringer, especially smaller venues, which showcase our level of nationally touring musicians,” Mandeville said. “Many of the venues we’ll be performing in have, thankfully, found ways to hang on, and continue to hang on.”
Audiences get to know this couple through their close vocal harmonies, poetic lyrics and down-to-earth personalities. Accompanying themselves on guitar, harmonica, ukulele, penny whistle, electric bass and clarinet, their live performances are often spiritually uplifting, carefully balanced between serious songs and humorous commentary. Their songs reflect personal experiences as factory workers, teachers, community organizers and natives of post-industrial mill towns in central Massachusetts.
Mandeville and Richards also serve as music teachers in central Massachusetts through Blackstone Valley Music, an independently owned school with a popular Band Camp Program and monthly community coffeehouse.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Willow Oaks Craft Cider and Wine is at Country Pleasures Farm, 6219 Harley Road, Middletown.
