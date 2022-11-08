Raianne2.jpg

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards in 2020.

 Christine Peterson

After a two-year hiatus, Massachusetts-based folk singers Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards got back to life on the road with concert dates scheduled throughout the East Coast, including a stop in at Willow Oaks Craft Cider and Wine in Middletown on Nov. 17.

“The entertainment business has been through the ringer, especially smaller venues, which showcase our level of nationally touring musicians,” Mandeville said. “Many of the venues we’ll be performing in have, thankfully, found ways to hang on, and continue to hang on.”

