The Weinberg Center for the Arts will hold its first livestream concert with the Tivoli Discovery Series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. The event will feature indie folk band Wylder.
The Tivoli Discovery Series is a pay-what-you-want emerging artist concert series that brings on the rise musicians from across the country to Frederick. The Wylder concert was originally scheduled for May and was moved to September when the pandemic hit. With the theater still closed to live performances, it was moved online. The event is free, but viewers can make donations if they choose.
The link to the event is: https://www.facebook.com/events/1655002918008133/. To learn more about the band, go to http://wyldermusic.com/.
