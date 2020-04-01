As a henna body artist, Elisa Rodero has struggled to find new avenues for income in the wake of social distancing.
Rodero owns Hennamorphosis in Frederick and said all of her parties, private appointments and festivals for the month have been struck from her calendar.
“I anticipate more festivals being canceled in the next month or two, and no one is scheduling private events,” she said recently. “Since henna body art requires direct contact with people, even individual appointments aren’t safe at this time.”
Her busiest time usually starts in May and lasts until early October.
“Although my season looked to begin ramping up early this year as I had several gigs scheduled for March,” she said.
Last year, Rodero said between March and October she had 57 parties and 20 festivals.
She also usually teaches classes in person, but has decided she might have to use social media platforms now.
She teaches “History and the Uses of Henna,” that gives “an overview of cross-cultural henna use around the glove of the last 9,000 years,” and “Henna Mixology and Application,” which “demonstrates how to mix and cone your own henna paste.” For the second class she understands many people won’t have their own henna paste at home, but she can show them how to apply it.
Rodero is also trying to expand her art skills while she is limited in doing henna.
“One of the beauties of henna body art is that it is temporary, so you can keep coming back for something new,” she said. “But I also do small art pieces like wooden magnet clips, which can be customized by color and design for each person.”
Rodero paints 2-by-3-inch or 3-by-3-inch wooden shapes with henna designs. The clips can be used to hold papers, clip gift bags closed, as placecard holders and more.
“This is an area of my business I usually don’t get to devote much time to during the usual busy season, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity to expand these offerings during this unusual time,” she said.
People can reach out to Rodero through social media, go to https://hennamorphosis.com/ for more information, or find Hennamorphosis on Instagram.
