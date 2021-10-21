Lynn Whiten and her family have been longtime fans of “Family Feud.”
So when they saw an ad on Facebook in 2019 saying the show was taking auditions in Washington, D.C., off they went to the nation's capital.
After a lengthy application process and a year of coronavirus-induced delays, the Frederick-born-and-raised Whitens are set to appear on Friday’s episode.
“When we got there, the producer made us really feel special by saying, ‘There are thousands of families that try out for Family Feud,’” Whiten recalled. “‘And the fact that you made it here is awesome.’”
Whiten’s family filmed the episode in Atlanta in May. To prepare, she said, her family held “training sessions” — they “watched episodes endlessly” and took mental notes to inform their own strategy.
Tomorrow, she’s attending a family watch party. The family is looking forward to seeing themselves on T.V., she said happily.
The patriarch, Darryl Whiten, was hired as Frederick Community College's men's basketball coach in September.
Family Feud airs at 7:30 p.m. on local Fox 5.
(1) comment
That’s awesome! I know you already know the results and you can’t tell, lol. I hope you made it to the car 😃
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.