After being tasked with a quest, the adventurers set off on the road to the next town. But in the dark of the path, they found themselves slowly surrounded by monstrous trees that gave way to an even more threatening foe: a giant ... shrubbery monster?
Such is the way of things in the fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, where truly anything can happen. Moe Rosencrantz, a 15-year-old Urbana High School student, was the “dungeon master” of the above encounter, meaning it was his job to lead a group of enraptured players through a series of challenges and encourage them to improvise novel solutions.
Rosencrantz was just one of many people at LGBT D&D Night on April 1, a collaboration between local game shop Saga Games, where the event takes place, and The Frederick Center. Organizers of the event said it serves as a safe space for members of the LGBT community to take part in a hobby near and dear to their hearts.
But first, some background, for those not in the know.
Dungeons & Dragons, according to its publishing company Wizards of the Coast, is a role-playing game that was created in the early 1970s by game designers Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. The game allows players to create a character by picking from a number of fantasy species, like elves and dwarves, and classes like wizard and monk, making something unique to their specific wants. A separate player, designated as the dungeon master or DM, plays any other character the players may come across and provides challenges for them to overcome.
Over the years, the game’s popularity has grown significantly, with a significant sense of community growing around the hobby. For Millicent “Mimi” Hall, owner of the Saga Games on Old Farm Drive in Frederick, fostering that sense of community is part of why she wanted to open the store in the first place. Hall said as a woman-owned game store, it’s important for Saga Games to help break down the barriers surrounding a hobby that has been historically dominated by males to allow for more inclusivity.
“Just by being open, just by having a face that isn’t the same as what you normally see, we get a lot of women and members of the LGBT community who come in and say, ‘Oh my goodness, there’s someone else here,” Hall said. “It makes it a more friendly and inviting space to be in, because you know you’re not alone.”
Hall, from her own experiences and from those told to her by some of her female customers, said there have historically been issues in the hobby gaming community of accepting people who are not men.
“We get so many women in [the store] who are just like, ‘I’ve been in some places, and everyone turns around and looks at me,’” Hall said. “When you come into our store, no one is going to ask you, ‘Are you buying this for your boyfriend or your husband?’ We’re going to assume you’re there for you.”
Glorie Casutto, program director for The Frederick Center, said Saga’s focus on inclusivity made it a perfect partner for the LGBT advocacy organization. While Casutto said they hadn’t been a player of Dungeons & Dragons previously, they’ve seen the way it allows for the players to explore self-expression.
“As for D&D, I recognize that it is so, so special,” Casutto said. “With getting to be whoever you want in that moment, it’s a huge opportunity for gender expression. A lot of people don’t have accepting folks in their lives who can switch pronouns really quickly. ... They can truly be whoever they want that day and get into it, and it’s a really great opportunity to learn more about yourself and gain a little bit of perspective about how you like to be called and how you like to present yourself to others. It’s really an awesome opportunity for gender and self-expression.”
Back to Rosencrantz and the shrubbery monsters. Rosencrantz is the DM of the dedicated youth table at LGBT D&D nights, and he said getting into the hobby has helped him meet some great people, especially those in the LGBT community.
“It’s great. I’ve been DM-ing for a little while,” he said, referring to the act of running the game as a dungeon master. “I often find that queer people are some of the best people to play D&D with. It’s just been really nice to find a community within the community.”
Rosencrantz was one of many, many people at the event. According to Hall, LGBT D&D nights are regularly some of the best-attended event nights at the store.
Bastion Browning, a Frederick Center board member, was there rolling dice as well. They said they started playing the game about five years ago, and said it’s been great to have a dedicated space for members of the LGBT community to gather and share in the hobby.
“It’s definitely nice to feel welcome,” they said. “In society, it’s very easy to not feel welcome almost anywhere you go, but if you look, you can see the signs of being accepted here and there. Whether it’s just a flag in the window or a sticker or just having [events] like this.”
Megan Campbell, another player, said the game shop has been a great way to find friends since moving from outside the area. “I really am happy I found this place,” she said. “It’s been really nice for me to come and meet people, because even when it’s not explicitly LGBT, the store tends to be very inclusive.”
Campbell said her character — a member of the stereotypically menacing orc species who follows a holy and righteous path — combines aspects one might not expect to go together.
“I like the role-playing dynamic of that,” she said of playing a character with mixed expectations. “It’s someone who is very different, and knew they were different, going out and seeing what the world is like outside of their bubble.”
Saga Games hosts LGBT D&D Night every other Friday at 6 p.m., with the next event taking place on April 15. To hear a full podcast interview with Hall and Casutto about the inception of the night, go to the Frederick News-Post’s website.
