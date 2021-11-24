Downtown Gift Card
If you’re strapped for gift ideas and want to do something that supports small businesses, why not consider the Downtown Gift Card? Offered by the Downtown Frederick Partnership, the Downtown Gift Card is accepted by a large number of businesses in downtown Frederick, which means it might be an ideal way to shop for that person who already has everything. Pick it up from the Frederick Visitor Center at 151 S. East St. in Frederick. Gift cards can be pre-loaded with any amount between $10 and $500.
Tickets to a show
A wide variety of shows have tickets on sale currently at the Weinberg Center for the Arts. Whether the person you’re shopping for loves classic films, shows for kids, talks from notable experts or performances from a number of musical acts, there is surely something to check out. Tickets range in prices and can be purchased from weinbergcenter.org. Or try a night of theater with a pair of tickets to one of Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s original productions. See details and buy tickets online at marylandensemble.org.
A unique escape experience
If your loved one is looking for something unique, perhaps a visit to one of the local escape rooms is in order. ClueIQ at 103 S. Carroll St., Surelocked In at 5 N. Market St. and Escape This Frederick at 924 N. East St., all in Frederick, each offer a series of puzzle rooms, where participants have to solve a number of brainteasers in order to escape. Each business offers a number of themed rooms, with ClueIQ and Surelocked In both offering a holiday-themed room. Pricing varies by facility.
Locally-made art
Frederick and surrounding towns offer a variety of art galleries and, during the holiday season, a number of art and craft fairs, where you can find original art and unique handcrafted items — pottery, quilts, scarves, decorations — while supporting the local creative economy. The Muse, at 19 N. Market St. in Frederick, is a one-stop shop for gift-buying for a range of tastes. One item the store will carry specifically for the holiday season is a holiday-themed print featuring some of Frederick’s most iconic structures set against a dark night sky as snow falls under a full moon, made by Yemi Fagbohun ($150).
Unplugged toys
Get the little ones in your life interested in creative, indoor play with a gift from Dancing Bear Toys. Shop staff recommend the sleek and stylish Dovetail Wooden Doll House made by Tender Leaf Toys as a favorite ($250). If buying for a child who would rather be outdoors, zooming around, Dancing Bear recommends the Maxi Deluxe ECO ($140), a scooter made for kids ages 5 to 12 — made from recycled plastic and fishing nets, of all things. Help your kid get around and help the environment at the same time.
Gifts for the gamers
Perhaps the most desired gifts for gamers this winter will be the hardest to come by. Due to the ongoing computer chip shortage, Sony’s PlayStation 5 ($500), Microsoft’s Xbox Series X ($500) and Nintendo’s new Switch OLED Model ($350) are notoriously difficult to come by as manufacturers are forced to scale back production. You might get lucky, catching a restock by scouring retailers’ websites, but you might be better served buying a gift card to his or her favorite retailer.
Outdoorsy types
River & Trail Outfitters has a number of outdoors adventures, all based within a 30-minute drive of Frederick. Whether you and your family are first-time rafters or experienced on the rivers, check out rafting packages to tour the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers. With tickets starting between $60 and $80, River & Trail Outfitters offers a thrilling rafting experience that starts in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. You can book the package online at rivertrail.com, but you’ll have to wait until at least mid-March to go on your adventure.
A spa package
After the past 18 months, we could all use an opportunity to de-stress. And one of the surest ways to get there fast is a spa package. City Magnolia Day Spa, located at 8927 Fingerboard Road, Frederick, offers a two-hour long “Southern Comfort” spa package featuring a Swedish massage and a facial for only $180. Other spa packages are also offered. Another way to de-stress might be a yoga class. Mountain Spirit Yoga, located at 14D W. Main St., Middletown, offers passes for four yoga classes at a rate of $70 or unlimited classes for $170. Both passes are sold on a monthly basis.
All in one
If you’re looking for an easy way to get your shopping done, perhaps a gift basket from the Frederick Basket Co. will meet your needs. Ranging in themes from spa sets, wine gifts and dinner kits, baskets range from $45 to $300 and can be a convenient way to check people off your shopping lists while giving them an eclectic sampling of items.
— by Patrick Kernan and Lauren LaRocca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.