The Carroll Arts Center opened two new gallery exhibits this June, one featuring kinetic sculptures and one showcasing works from Carroll County Public School art teachers.
“Mobiles and Stabiles” is in the Tevis Gallery and includes various sculptures that are capable of being moved by air currents, taking advantage of the principles of equilibrium and suspension. The terms “mobiles” and “stabiles” were coined by Marcel Duchamp in 1931 to describe the early works of Alexander Calder, who established the art form prolifically until his death in 1976. Noted Carroll County sculptors Charlie Maiorana and Thomas Sterner present their own interpretation of this art form with works created exclusively for this exhibit.
“I love watching kinetic sculptures move,” says Sterner. “Making them is a fun challenge and exercises both sides of the brain.”
The show is on view through July 24.
“Adapt and Inspire,” the annual exhibit from Carroll County Public School art teachers, is in the Community Gallery. The art educators featured in the show inspire creativity in their students while still taking time to create their own artwork. The show is an eclectic mix of mediums and styles that celebrates artistic passion.
The exhibit is on view June 28 to July 31, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 1.
The exhibits are free and open to the public during regular arts council business hours. Learn more at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster.
