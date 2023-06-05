Regional artist Mary Scire will present “Lost Threads,” a series of acrylic paintings, from June 10 to 12 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery.
An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 10 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center lobby at FCC>
“The ‘Lost Threads’ series draws inspiration from various undeciphered scripts from the very distant past,” Scire says. “Language has played such an essential role in human development and the advancement of the human species. Remnants of written scripts as an aid in communication, along with other artifacts, link us to the distant past. My studies in archaeology and art history spurred an interest in the origins of human creativity as evidenced by the earliest cave paintings, tool-making and these written forms of communication. Within each of the paintings in this series are ciphers from the ancient world, some of these dating as far back as 6000 BCE. Just as they have spurred imaginations in the past, I have used them as inspiration in my abstract paintings today. I have included the spiral as one of the oldest symbols used by man. It has many known and unknown meanings. I identify with the Tibetan association with the origins of the universe and have included it as a tribute to the origins of the many scripts included in this project.”
