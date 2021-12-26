“Winter Recipes from the Collective,” Louise Glück’s first poetry collection since winning the Nobel Prize in literature in 2020, feels as much like an ending as it does a beginning.
The poems are elegiac, brooding and death-obsessed, haunted by intimations of mortality, by ghosts facing backward with regret and forward with trepidation. It is an end-of-life book, where the life in question could be anyone’s: the poet’s, the reader’s, the planet’s.
At just 64 pages, “Winter Recipes” is a slender volume, and its poems, spoken in hushed and hesitant tones, are delicate and spare. One’s impression is of fragility, of vulnerability: small human figures huddled against a cold and empty landscape. “Downward and downward and downward and downward/ is where the wind is taking us,” she writes in the first poem, simply titled “Poem.” What we are being taken downward to, she does not say; but hints abound, and they are uniformly not encouraging. The benignly titled “A Children’s Story,” set during a car ride with “all the little princesses/ rattling in the back of the car,” soon reveals the anxiety and foreboding at its heart:
Who can speak of the future? Nobody knows anything about the future,
even the planets do not know.
But the princesses will have to live in it.
The princesses’ parents possess knowledge, as parents should; but what they know is not how to keep their children safe, or comfort them, but something much harsher: “Despair is the truth. This is what / mother and father know.” The poem ends on as reassuring a note as “Winter Recipes” permits itself — which is to say, not very reassuring at all:
... All hope is lost.
We must return to where it was lost
Should readers conclude that there is a real possibility that the hope might be found again? It seems unlikely. And if we were to rediscover our hope, would it help? As she writes elsewhere, “everything returns, but what returns is not/ what went away.”
Even the quasi-optimistic thought that “everything returns” is contradicted elsewhere. In the title poem, we hear how:
... Some years
an old man would not return from the woods, and then his wife would need
a new life, as a nurse’s helper, or to supervise
the young people who did the heavy work ...
What might seem promising in a different context — the idea of “a new life” — is revealed as a matter of desperate necessity, an unmoored individual searching for a role to fill the void created by loss and abandonment. Every ending is a new beginning, as the consoling cliche goes; but in this book, every mention of new beginnings is immediately qualified and drained of any potential for hope.
Though “Winter Recipes from the Collective” is a challenging read, it is refreshing in its willingness to confront the uncertainties and anxieties ignited by our current predicament, in which predictions of our collective future alternate between the terrifying and the inscrutable. “Joyful — now there’s a word/ we haven’t used in a while,” one poem ends. Still, reading Glück’s new poems is a joyful experience, as reading great poetry always is. It is a grim joy, yes, but one that feels true to its moment, one that we need, and one that readers of this bleakly elegant collection will find themselves savoring.
