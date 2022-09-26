In 1972, Title IX was enacted in the United States, prohibiting sex-based discrimination in schools and other federally-funded education programs. The Film Lovers in Carroll County are marking the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing with screenings of the 2000 romantic sports drama “Love & Basketball” at the Carroll Arts Center.
Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are two childhood friends who both aspire to be professional basketball players. Thanks to Title IX, both of them have the opportunity to play the game at the high school and college level, but society’s view of men versus women in sports become all too apparent.
Quincy, whose father, Zeke (Dennis Haysbert), plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, is praised as a natural talent and a born leader. Monica is ferociously competitive but criticized for being overly emotional on the court. Over the years, the two begin to fall for each other, but their separate paths to basketball stardom threaten to pull them apart.
Writer and director Gina Prince-Bythewood told the Los Angeles Times that the film is deeply personal saying, “When I first started out writing it, my goal was to do a Black ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ I love that movie, but I wasn’t seeing myself in movies like that, in love stories. And in addition to that, there was a semi-autobiographical story in my head about a Black girl who wanted to be the first girl in the NBA.”
After spending three years writing the script, Prince-Bythewood held a staged reading of the film through the Sundance Institute’s Directors Lab. Following the reading, Spike Lee’s production company bought the rights to produce the film.
A matinee showing at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 will have open captioning for those with hearing impairments. The 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 showing will have captioning if requested in advance. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.
Face masks are optional inside the Carroll Arts Center. These health policies may be modified in the future. Read the Carroll Arts Center’s most current health and safety protocols at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org/covid-19-policies.
The film runs 2 hours 4 minutes and is rated PG-13 for sexuality and language. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets are available online and at the box office. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster. For more information, call 410-848-7272 or visit carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
