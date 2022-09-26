MSDLOAN EC060

“Love and Basketball” stars Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan.

 New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1972, Title IX was enacted in the United States, prohibiting sex-based discrimination in schools and other federally-funded education programs. The Film Lovers in Carroll County are marking the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing with screenings of the 2000 romantic sports drama “Love & Basketball” at the Carroll Arts Center.

Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are two childhood friends who both aspire to be professional basketball players. Thanks to Title IX, both of them have the opportunity to play the game at the high school and college level, but society’s view of men versus women in sports become all too apparent.

