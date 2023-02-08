For Tineke Younger, cooking was more than something to learn. It was a lifeline.
The 21-year-old admits she was rudderless while she a student at Walkersville High School — until she was introduced to a culinary program.
Now, Younger is on her way to see if she’s got what it takes to be the “Next Level Chef.” Younger has been cast in the second season of FOX’s cooking competition, which premieres Feb. 12. The show also is available on Hulu.
“Next Level Chef” is hosted by celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais with a top prize of $250,000 and a year of mentorship with the chefs.
Younger, along with 17 other contestants, are split into teams, with each mentor overseeing one of the groups. She was placed on Team Blais.
The stage is set up in three levels: a top kitchen (with the best appliances and kitchen tools), a standard commercial kitchen and “the basement,” where the stove barely works and chefs lack standard appliances. Every round is themed and the contestants have 30 seconds to grab ingredients from a large platform. The top kitchen gets first pick, while the basement contestants have to take whatever is left.
All of the final dishes are tasted by the judges. The best dish overall saves the entire team. The remaining two teams’ mentors must choose a chef who then competes by creating a dish, and one is eliminated. This continues until the last chef is left standing.
COOKING UP A CAREER
During her sophomore year, Younger visited Frederick County Public Schools Career and Technology Center to shadow the cosmetology school.
“I had terrible grades, and I just wanted to find a passion for something,” Younger said during a phone interview from her home in Augusta, Georgia.
Unfortunately, cutting hair wasn’t it.
“I absolutely hated it,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not for me,’ and on my way out, I smelled the food down the hallway.”
That’s when she inquired about the school’s culinary program and was told students get to miss half a day of school — and eat, which sounded like a win-win to her.
She returned to the school, this time to shadow the culinary program, and said it was love at first sight. She applied, was accepted, and started the program during her junior year.
“Everything changed. I had been getting Ds and Fs. I even got a D in PE. I wasn’t applying myself. I didn’t care about school,” she said. “As soon as I found out that I was actually good at cooking and it was something I liked, my grades turned around. My behavior also turned around, because I wasn’t the best kid. I was getting in trouble and [sent to] the principal’s office. But my behavior turned for the good, because I found my passion.”
After CTC, Younger continued her culinary education at Frederick Community College Monroe Center: Hospitality, Culinary & Tourism Institute. She graduated in 2022.
Before her training, she said she cooked basic dishes, like spaghetti and chicken breast. She hadn’t even cooked a steak before she started at FCC. She still remembers the first meal she was proud of.
“It’s so stupid,” she said with a laugh. “I made a California club sandwich. I have pictures of it because I was so proud of it. Looking back, I’m like, it’s literally a sandwich, girl.”
TIKTOK STAR
In 2021, while working at a restaurant and going to school, Younger rebranded her TikTok page. One night she asked her boyfriend what he wanted to eat. He said steak and mac-and-cheese. When she began cooking, she decided to record herself.
“I thought it would just be fun, so I recorded it and posted it the next day,” she said. “It was 14 million views and I had gained 300,000 followers. It blew up over Twitter, over Instagram, over Snapchat. It was insane. Celebrities were reaching out.”
The most views she’s gotten on a post was 25 million for a fried chicken sandwich she made for her boyfriend.
With a 27,000 following, Younger caught the attention of the producers of FOX’s competition show “Next Level Chef” for its second season. They reached out to her and told her they thought she would be a good contestant. After graduating HCIT, Younger had landed a job at Disney Culinary Internship Program and was just two weeks from starting at Disney World when she received that call.
“It was a decision I had to make, but it was a pretty easy decision,” she said.
Younger admitted she hadn’t seen the show before she said yes but quickly binged the first season in a week. She also prerecorded a bunch of videos so her fans wouldn’t question where she was while “Next Level Chef” was being filmed.
A week later, Younger was in Las Vegas and competing with the other contestants — a mixture of trained chefs and home cooks turned social media influencers.
“I don't think I've ever been starstruck before, but I couldn't control myself … I was like, oh my gosh — I’ve been watching Gordon Ramsay since I was 8 years old.’ I was watching ‘Hell's Kitchen’ and ‘Master Chef’ and ‘Master Chef Junior,’ and Gordon Ramsay is in front of me and he's about to taste my food in a few minutes. This is nerve-racking.”
As a member of Team Blais, Younger was excited to work with the former “Top Chef” contestant Blais because “he's all about flavor,” she said. “I knew he was gonna help me improve my flavor and find unique ways to infuse flavor, because that's all Richard Blais. He finds the most unique and weird ways to infuse flavor. I was so excited to have him as a mentor.”
Although Younger isn’t allowed to spill the beans on how far she got or who won season two, she said the contestants are all “like a big family” now. She even has plans for some pop-up events with fellow Maryland contestants.
Being on the show also made her a better chef, she said.
“It taught me to take risks,” she said. “The whole experience on how I even got on the show was because I took a risk. I didn’t play it safe. If you're not out of your comfort zone, then I don't think you're a good chef. I feel like you have to be out of your comfort zone the whole time. That's how you improve.” Her biggest takeaway, she said, was to stop second-guessing herself in the kitchen.
She said being on the show was like being back in culinary school, “except you have Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blaise and Nyesha Arrington as your teachers. The whole time, I just wanted to become a better chef.”
