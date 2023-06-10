BOOKS-WILLIAMS

"Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You" by Lucinda Williams.

 Crown

Before she was famous in her own right, Lucinda Williams won a Grammy for "Passionate Kisses," a song of hers that became a hit for Mary Chapin Carpenter. "My reaction was mixed," Williams writes in her new memoir, "Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You." Her newfound fame both humbled and terrified her. "My mind-set was still that of the girl working in the record store or taco stand or selling sausages in the supermarket." She ended up not attending the awards ceremony. "I froze in fear," she explains. "I feared that I didn't belong. It's a feeling I've been trying to shake my entire life."

Williams, who turned 70 in January, had an itinerant childhood. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the grandchild of Methodist preachers on both sides, she lived in 12 different towns by the time she was 18. Her father, Miller Williams, was a struggling college professor who would become a renowned poet. Lucinda idolized him and for years after she became famous, would continue to submit her song lyrics for his approval. "Honey, this is the closest you've come to pure poetry yet," he tells her upon reading the lyrics to her spartan 2001 album, "Essence." "You've graduated."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription