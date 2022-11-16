MAD

Performers Kitty Clark and Ray C. Shaw.

 Roland Bingaman

“Whale Wall” is classic MAD Dance performance. Equal parts quirky, beautiful and complicated, two entities adrift at sea ponder all matters of things as they find themselves beached on the shores of a circa-1920s oceanside resort. There they are mystified and delighted by the stimulating environment.

MAD Dance will present “Whale Wall,” an immersive dance theater performance, at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. Seating is limited; advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are by sliding scale on Eventbrite at MAD-Dance-Theatre.eventbrite.com.

