“Whale Wall” is classic MAD Dance performance. Equal parts quirky, beautiful and complicated, two entities adrift at sea ponder all matters of things as they find themselves beached on the shores of a circa-1920s oceanside resort. There they are mystified and delighted by the stimulating environment.
MAD Dance will present “Whale Wall,” an immersive dance theater performance, at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. Seating is limited; advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are by sliding scale on Eventbrite at MAD-Dance-Theatre.eventbrite.com.
This immersive piece ponders how we respond in unfamiliar environments — a meaningful exploration as we all find ourselves in ever-murkier waters in our actual state of current affairs. Defying genre, “Whale Wall” incorporates storytelling, video, song and an original score to create a unique experience.
“Whale Wall” is created and performed by Kitty Clark and Ray C. Shaw, with a score by composer Cam Millar and contributions from vocalist Laura First.
The development and performance of “Whale Wall” is supported in part by the Frederick Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.