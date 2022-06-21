“Portal,” a collaborative dance theater performance, is a pandemic-induced contemplation of people’s connection to earth and body, and a call to reconnect, get grounded and take meaningful action to address the environmental crises caused by climate change. The all-consuming pandemic has assaulted our minds and bodies and left us scarred and shell-shocked. It has made us less connected to nature, as we have become fearful and tight, obsessed with cleanliness and unsure of how our bodies will cope. “Portal” seeks to offer a vision of reclaiming our connections to self, others and the Earth.
Presented by MAD Dance, “Portal” will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 25 at the Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick.
Incorporating a poignant and impactful poem by climate justice advocate Neha Misra, a rich and contemplative score by composer Cam Millar, MAD Dance co-directors Kitty Clark and Ray Shaw have crafted an immersive environment of vibrant colors, reflective surfaces and images of forests in which non-linear communication thrives and a subtle, raw and beautiful intimacy ensues.
Seating is limited, and advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are by sliding scale on the Eventbrite platform at MAD-Dance-Theatre.eventbrite.com. The wearing of masks is respectfully requested of all audience members. The development and performance of this new work is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council.
For more information, call 301-331-4398 or find MAD Dance on Facebook at facebook.com/MAD.Dance.Theatre.
