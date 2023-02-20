In honor of Black History Month, theater company Mad River Theater Works presents a performance of their original production, “Freedom Flight,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
A one-act play with music, “Freedom Flight” revolves around the most famous incident in the history of the Underground Railroad in Ohio: the story of Addison White, an escaped slave, and his rescue by the citizens of the town of Mechanicsburg, Ohio. This play brings history to life through original songs and an array of characters that pop right out of the past to relive the turbulence and hope of the Underground Railroad right before your eyes. Artistically beautiful and crafted with heart and authenticity, the show’s embedded messages about tolerance and racism are vital for audiences to hear.
Founded in 1978, Mad River Theater Works is a professional touring theater company that believes theater can make a difference. Through theater, they strive to challenge racism, sexism, and intolerance. Their plays aim to be joyful and entertaining experiences that take audiences to the historic moments where individuals make hard decisions to stand on the side of what is right. Rooted in American history, their plays examine the choices we face in a complex world. Mad River’s theater artists are experts in traditional modes of music and storytelling that strive to inspire the next generation.
This performance is part of the Common Ground Downtown series, a partnership between the Arts Council and Common Ground on the Hill. Tickets are $30 for adults and $27 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets can be purchased at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in Downtown Westminster.
