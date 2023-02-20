Freedom Flight.jpeg

Mad River Theater Works will present an original production, “Freedom Flight,” in February.

 Courtesy photo

In honor of Black History Month, theater company Mad River Theater Works presents a performance of their original production, “Freedom Flight,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.

A one-act play with music, “Freedom Flight” revolves around the most famous incident in the history of the Underground Railroad in Ohio: the story of Addison White, an escaped slave, and his rescue by the citizens of the town of Mechanicsburg, Ohio. This play brings history to life through original songs and an array of characters that pop right out of the past to relive the turbulence and hope of the Underground Railroad right before your eyes. Artistically beautiful and crafted with heart and authenticity, the show’s embedded messages about tolerance and racism are vital for audiences to hear.

