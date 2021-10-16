I’ve moved into a small apartment in the center of the city of Granada, Spain. About the time restaurants and shops open later in the morning, accordions can be heard in the near distance, as if giving life to the city again for the day. Shortly after, the happy chattering of pedestrians, confident tapping of heels and wedges on cobblestone streets, and the chirping of thousands of tiny birds add intricate melodies and a rhythmic bass to the orchestral awakening of the city. I can hear it all from my bedroom window. But morning hours would have probably been designated for sleep in this building not too long ago.
This old house has been converted into three apartments with a rooftop terrace. The building, in the middle of a cheery city known for its tapas, wine and music, has an unusual history. The previous owner was a madam named Nancy. I hear she faked her own death, only to surprise people in her casket at her funeral. Nancy’s brothel took place within these walls. This very bedroom, where I rest my head at night, has its own songs and stories to tell.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator searching the globe for culture to absorb. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com, on Instagram @rogue_and_vagabond, Tiktok @rogueandvagabond and Facebook @rogueandvaga bondofficial.
