Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater is celebrating 15 years of its Summer Classic Movies series in the historic 1925 auditorium. Enjoy classic movies in the beautifully restored historic theater on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. through August.
Tickets for each film are $8. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
“After being stuck at home and watching films on your iPhone, rediscover the fun of watching great classic films up on the giant screen in the company of your friends and neighbors,” urged Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic’s Founding Executive Director. “The emotions elicited by a movie are magnified in a crowd so you scream louder and laugh heartier. Even better, you get to binge on the Majestic’s award-winning buttered popcorn.”
Join other classic film fans on July 13 to watch 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” a ground-breaking film combining digital animation with live action. Return to high school July 20 with John Hughes’ teen classic about growing up, The Breakfast Club (1985) starring Brat Pack members Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy.
The Coen Brothers’ romping retelling of The Odyssey, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000) makes its Majestic debut on July 27, before Harrison Ford returns to the summer series as a tough Philly cop protecting a young Amish farm boy in “Witness” (1985) on Aug. 3. Return to classic Hollywood on Aug. 10 with “Guys and Dolls” (1955) starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra in the adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. On Aug. 17, “Thelma & Louise” (1991) run away from their unhappy love lives to set off on a cross-country trip, meeting charming young Brad Pitt (in his film debut) along the way. The series closes Aug. 24 with the heartfelt family drama “On Golden Pond” (1981) starring legends Henry Fonda, Kathryn Hepburn and Jane Fonda.
Tickets for all Summer Classics showings are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling 717-337-8200 or online at gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle service will not be available. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
