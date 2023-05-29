Cyanotypes are one of the oldest photographic printing processes in the history of photography. Using coated paper and light, this process creates detailed plant prints surrounded by a stunning deep blue backdrop.
Watch Fox Haven Farm artist in residence Jillian Abir MacMaster give a demonstration of the cyanotype method from 10 a.m. to noon June 3.
MacMaster will walk you through the printmaking process, and all participants will have the opportunity to make their own original cyanotype prints using the farm’s herb garden as inspiration and subject matter.
MacMaster is a Palestinian-American photographic artist from Frederick. She holds a BFA in photography from Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and utilizes fine art portraiture, cyanotype and scanography processes to explore themes of power balances and empowerment. She mostly exhibits her work in group exhibitions in the Mid-Atlantic region and has had three solo exhibitions in Frederick.
Much like her photography work, her curatorial practice and artistic community work focuses on themes of empowerment. She curated the exhibition “Infinite Growth” at the Frederick Arts Council in the summer of 2022, which exhibited the works of LGBTQ artists from the Frederick region and beyond. She was awarded Best in Show in the Cumberland Valley Photographers Exhibition at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in 2022 and 2023. She has also taught cyanotype printmaking at the Frederick Book Arts Center. Learn more about the artist at jillianmacmaster.com.
Fox Haven Organic Farm & Learning Center is at 3630 Poffenberger Road, Jefferson. Learn more at foxhavenfarm.org/events.
