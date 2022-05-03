Marc Weinberg and Lusmerlin are the featured artists at TAG/The Artists Gallery in May.
Marc Weinberg’s exhibit, “An Evening’s Respite,” captures Frederick’s spirit and resilience during a lull in the pandemic. After a Tuesday evening rainstorm, Weinberg walked down North Market Street to the Square Corner and back, with the intent on capturing downtown Frederick’s heart and soul.
“I had no idea what to expect,” says Weinberg. “What I discovered truly amazed me. Frederick was alive and well, actually exuberant! The images in the show capture our people’s ability to bounce back, all framed by Frederick’s wonderful buildings and sights.”
Lusmerlin’s show, “The Ink Dancer,” explores her own figure as the subject, allowing (and therefore controlling) the gaze of others through film. She performs ballet and Latin dance steps, as well as her own expressive movements, showing what these steps look like on canvas. Lusmerlin invites viewers to consider the trace of their own motion throughout life. Simultaneously utilizing dance, film and painting is not only an attempt at intersectionality of the arts but a portrayal of how a body exists as performer, subject, creator and object.
“Our experience in the world is shaped not only by our minds but by our bodies — how our senses perceive our surroundings and how others perceive us,” says Lusmerlin. “The immigration experience over the last five years has truly driven this idea home. As I become more self-aware of visual differentiation, I have developed a new understanding of what living inside my body means and the trail I leave behind.”
The shows run from May 6 to 29. There will also be an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. May 7 and an artist talk at 3 p.m. May 21.
TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. Learn more at theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860.
