Ah, summer! Most of us love summer, the season of sun, warm rain, vacations, mirth, love, flowers and foliage.
Unlike winter, with its freshly fallen blanket of snow silencing sound and presenting stark contrasts, summer wraps us in a myriad of color. It’s everywhere we look. All we need to do is pause and open our eyes and minds.
During June, longtime local photographer Marc Weinberg will be the featured artist at TAG/The Artists Gallery. His show, “Colors of Summer” will include his rich, colorful work that will likely take you back to times with loved ones and moments of quiet reflection. The exhibit will set the stage for this summer’s adventures, wherever they may take us.
The exhibit opened June 2 and runs through June 25.
TAG is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
TAG is located at 501 N. Market St., Frederick.
