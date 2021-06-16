Contemporary artist Marcelo Novo will be exhibiting a selection from his “Maps and Stamps” series from June 19 to July 4 at Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont.
On the first day of the exhibit, June 19, Novo will be available to talk about his work from 1 to 3 p.m.
Novo was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He graduated as a Profesor de Bellas Artes from Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes, Buenos Aires. He studied under the surrealist artist Roberto Aizemberg. He also has a master’s degree from University of South Carolina. Since 1992, he has been living and working in the U.S., and his current studio is in Washington, D.C.
His painting are colorful, strong and emotional. In his “Maps and Stamps” series, the surface of the painting includes maps from the U.S. and other parts of the world, on which he has painted instinctive and subconscious images that evoke feelings related to travel influenced by his own identity and sense of place.
Exhibition hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment. Call 301-602-5733 or email linksbridgevineyards@gmail.com for information about the show or venue. Visit www.artmajeur.com/novo or facebook.com/marcelonovoart to learn more about the artist.
