The Carroll County Arts Council will present the inaugural Marcia L. Bogash Playwright Festival at 7 p.m. May 27 at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. The evening features staged readings of plays written by five Carroll County high school students followed by a Q&A with the young playwrights.
This year’s playwrights are Lorien Bradford (FSK High School), Aidan Bulgar (FSK High School), Lana Ly (FSK High School), Kade Orlin (Westminster High School) and Keagan Willis (homeschool). Featuring zany comedies, a reimagining of a classic play, a sobering relationship drama and a fourth-wall breaking love story, these young playwrights’ works encompass a range of genres and styles. After a short rehearsal process with actors and playwriting mentors, each playwright’s work is refined and presented as a staged reading at this inaugural festival. The event concludes with a Q&A with all five playwrights to help the audience further engage with these new plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.