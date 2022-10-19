Growing up just down the road in Gaithersburg, Mark Bryan listened to a lot of classic rock — Hendrix, Zeppelin, Van Halen — music that would inspire his own career in the music industry.
“My parents were playing good music when I was a kid,” Bryan said during a recent phone interview with 72 Hours.
It was a performance of “My Generation,” in particular, that served as a catalyst for Bryan. The Who performed the song on The King Biscuit Flower Hour, a syndicated radio show that featured performances by rock musicians.
“It was something about the energy of that song that affected me in a way that nothing else had at that point,” Bryan said.
At that pivotal moment, Bryan started learning to play guitar and wanted to write songs of his own.
In the decades since, Bryan has gone on to play with multiple bands, most notably Hootie and the Blowfish, which has sold over 20 million records and won two Grammy Awards.
Bryan will bring his music to the Weinberg Center for the Arts on Oct. 22 with The Screaming Trojans, a mix of musician friends that have known each other for decades. The group’s name is inspired by the local high schools they attended, including Seneca Valley High School (The Screaming Eagles) and Gaithersburg High School (The Trojans).
“These are my buddies from growing up,” Bryan said. “Everyone’s refined their skills, so it is a dream to be playing in a side band with all my friends.”
In his earlier years, Bryan and his classmates and friends would play in various cover bands. His first official gig was playing for a sweet 16 birthday party at the Holiday Inn in Gaithersburg when he was 15. During his senior year of high school, Bryan thought it was a big deal when his band landed the opportunity to play at The Gentry in D.C.
Then it became about writing songs and having something to say and having some purpose behind it, he said.
“That is when I knew it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”
While in college at the University of South Carolina, Bryan was listening to R.E.M., U2 and other ’80s rock. When he became a DJ, his musical tastes broadened even more.
“That is when I discovered that genre is unimportant and good songs is where it is at,” he said.
He also met fellow student Darius Rucker on campus during this time, and they started playing music together, eventually leading to the formation of the band Hootie and the Blowfish.
The two influenced each other musically, Bryan said.
“Darius turned me on to Americana that I still listen to today,” he said. “As a rock guy growing up, I had dismissed country. But I found this alt-country and realized this is some of the best stuff out there. It is about the sincerity in the message.”
Being the guitarist for Hootie and the Blowfish has been a dream come true for Bryan.
“You get to have a career with your best friends, doing what you love. What is considered work is play for us.”
At 55 years old, Bryan still gets to play with his best friends, including Hootie and the Blowfish bassist Dean Felber, who played in a cover band with Bryan in high school. “We’ve been jamming together since we were about 14 or 15 years old.”
Bryan’s solo career has never been about celebrity or money; it has been about staying active when Hootie was in a down time, Bryan said. He has always had more songs that hadn’t seen the light of day, so whenever Hootie would take a break, Bryan would record those songs. He has done that four times now, his most recent album being “Midlife Priceless,” released in 2021.
“It eventually became about what I want to do or what I want to say as a solo artist,” he said.
All of the songs on Bryan’s album were probably pitched for the last Hootie album, he said. Not everything makes the cut.
“It doesn’t mean it is a bad song, but we had like 80 songs to choose from,” he said.
Bryan starts writing each song with the idea that it could end up being a Hootie song, even if it is quite personal, like a song he wrote for his daughter.
“Each song is open to interpretation,” Bryan said. “Sometimes it becomes more personal, but at the same time, I want to have a message that everyone can relate to and that Darius can relate to if he were to sing it. I try to keep my message universal, but sometimes you have to sing about what’s personal in order to relate to people. … That’s a delicate balance.”
Bryan says his best songs just come to him.
“I can be intentional about it. I can sit down in a room with people and write a song about a topic. My favorite stuff comes out of the ether, when I am in the shower or when I am driving. There is no rhyme or reason to it.”
The idea behind “Midlife Priceless” is to enjoy whatever point you are at in your life, whatever age.
He will perform some of its songs, as well as renditions of Hootie and the Blowfish songs, at his Frederick show with The Screaming Trojans, who have played Frederick twice before — once at Flying Dog Brewery and again at Frederick’s 4th at Baker Park.
“I want to feel something from the music I listen to,” Bryan said, “and I want others to feel something from the music I make.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.