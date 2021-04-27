Celebrate the warm weather of the season at the outdoor Markets & Music event series in the Village at Worman’s Mill.
Events take place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening May through September. The series will feature live music in the gazebo, a rotation of food trucks and craft beverages, and lawn or table seating in the park-like setting.
Special activities include a weekly Friday market that will take place during event hours. Held in collaboration with Pop Up Frederick, the markets will feature a variety of local artists and makers, as well as local farm products. Additionally, Double Dog Dare Rescue will host dog adoptions on the first Saturday of every month.
The series kicks off on May Day (May 1) with entertainment by the duo Safe Harbor, along with North Carolina cuisine specialists Bangin’ BBQ and Mazzaroth Vineyards. The first Market takes place the following weekend on May 7. A list of participants can be found on the website and Facebook page.
While in the neighborhood, check out the service providers located in the Village and enjoy patio, dine in or take out from the popular Plaza Mexico restaurant.
Nestled in Worman’s Mill off Route 26 and Monocacy Boulevard, The Village is more than a neighborhood gathering place. The Village offers talented beauty services, delicious food and caring business providers. For more information, visit www.wormansmillvillage.com, https://www.facebook.com/villageatwormansmill or call 240-285-9263.
