Frederick artist Marty Mercer presents a collection of hand-built ceramics and all media paintings in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery. The exhibit, “Marty Mercer Originals,” opened June 11 and runs through July 13.
“Over the years, I have been able to improve my painting skills,” Mercer says. “My ceramic plates are functional, hand-built, and I use underglazes to hand paint each design on each vessel.”
Mercer adds, “I have been honored to receive many art awards, but I feel the height of my achievement is when someone buys a piece made by me and places it in their home.”
The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the FCC campus.
For more information, contact gallery manager Wendell Poindexter at 301-846-2513.
