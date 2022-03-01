Regional artists Mary Isabel Azrael and John P. Wise will present “Parallel Play,” an exhibition of their first collaborative project of poems and images, March 5 through April 6 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery. The exhibit opens to the public with a reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center Lobby.
A poet, editor and teacher, Azrael is the author of four books of poems. Her poems have appeared in Prairie Schooner, Harpers, Calyx and many other journals and anthologies. She wrote the libretto for Paper Bridges, an award-winning choral work, and for Lost Childhood, an opera, performed in New York,Tel Aviv, at Strathmore Music Center by the National Philharmonic and in Los Angeles at UCLA.
Wise is an abstract artist and designer. With an educational background in liberal and fine arts, he has designed lighting, worked in the picture framing industry, designed and built furniture, restored historic townhouses, worked as a freelance graphic artist and consulted on repurposing commercial real estate projects. Since the 1960s, his sculptures, paintings and prints have been shown in museums and galleries in the Mid-Atlantic region. His work has been included in private and public collections, notably the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
The collaborative project is a collection of Azrael’s poems, which Wise read and then created images to complement each poem. As the project grew, each independently began assembling inventories of their work, including new elements and fragments from their stockpiles of old poems and digital collages. Azrael gave Wise poems and sections of poems to choose from and to combine with his images in ways that were emotionally compatible and visually engaging, disturbing, amusing and mysterious.
For more information, contact Arts Center director Wendell Poindexter at 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
