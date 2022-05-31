This season, you can expect to find the usual eats at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, like burgers and hot dogs, but Unique Food & Beverage will offer some new menu items as well, including vegan and gluten-free options.
If you’re heading out to the Keys season opener on June 2, check the menu for its Cuban sandwich, grilled eggplant wrap, and hummus with carrots and celery.
“For me, the Cuban is definitely the way to go,” says Erik Scheidhauer, operations manager for concessions at Nymeo Field and former owner of Frederick’s Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Lodge Restaurant.
The Cuban is made in-house with ham, homemade pork, pickle spears, red onions brined in pickle sauce, and a choice mustard from Florida.
“It’s a good sandwich,” he said.
Scheidhauer also put a spin on his Maryland Burger, formerly served at The Lodge, which is piled with fresh crab meat and “baseball cheese,” the nacho-dipping cheese sauce that has become synonymous with ballparks.
“You have to use that cheese at baseball stadiums,” Scheidhauer said with a laugh. “It’s not a choice.”
Lauren LaRocca
(2) comments
I’m sure the Cuban is great. Too bad the main attraction, the team on the field, is barely a professional baseball team. No knock on the current team/players, but not a lot of interest if there is no major league affiliation.
I liked The Lodge. They had a slider sampler tray that had elk, bison, and kangaroo meat sliders which were really good. I was sorry when it closed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.