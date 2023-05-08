Craft Beer Festival (copy)
Festival-goers packed Carroll Creek Linear Park in 2019 for the sold-out Maryland Craft Beer Festival. Here, Bailey Rankin pours beer at the Idiom Brewing Co. tent.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

The Brewers Association of Maryland will return to Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick for the annual Maryland Craft Beer Festival, running from noon to 5 p.m. May 13.

Festival entry includes beer samples from dozens of Maryland breweries, including some that have not yet opened to the public. They will be pouring more than 200 unique beers, all brewed in Maryland.

