The Brewers Association of Maryland will return to Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick for the annual Maryland Craft Beer Festival, running from noon to 5 p.m. May 13.
Festival entry includes beer samples from dozens of Maryland breweries, including some that have not yet opened to the public. They will be pouring more than 200 unique beers, all brewed in Maryland.
You can also catch live music, craft vendors and food trucks onsite.
Ticket options include the General Tasting Pass ($45), which allows a 1:30 p.m. entry to sample beers, and the Designated Driver Admission Pass ($15), which allows nondrinkers to gain full access to the event. Beer Geek Tasting Passes are sold out.
Kids 12 and under are admitted free.
The festival is held rain or shine.
