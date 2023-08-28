Dairy Princess with her Goats (copy)
Frederick County Dairy Princess Shea Cencula pets her goat at her home in Mount Airy in 2021. Cencula keeps her goats in a fenced-in area, measuring one acre, beside her home.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

State dairy promotion leaders recently announced the move of the Maryland Dairy Princess Contest to the Maryland State Fair. The 61st annual event will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Cow Palace on the Timonium Fairgrounds.

“Giving the spotlight to our outstanding dairy spokespersons at a venue with thousands of fairgoers will showcase Maryland’s dairy industry and allow consumers to learn more about milk, dairy products and our hard-working farmers,” said Susan Summers, president of the Maryland Dairy Princess Association.

