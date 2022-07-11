The first show of Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s 2022-2023 season in September, “Lifespan of a Fact,” will kick off the 25th anniversary of MainStage, the return of The Comedy Pigs for their 30th anniversary season, and the FUN Company’s production of “Rainbow Fish the Musical.”
On Sept. 17, the MET will host a 25th anniversary MainStage season retrospective celebration and unveiling of the newly renovated MainStage theater.
The MET will also bring “Angels in America Part I: Millennium Approach” to the stage this season, a show that had been slated for a previous run but was canceled due to the pandemic. The cast is looking forward to finally bringing “Angels in America” to the MainStage in the upcoming season.
The season will also bring “Craft Town,” an original show by Frederick-based playwright Lydia Hadfield, as well as a devised production in partnership with AARCH and The Maryland Room at C. Burr Artz Library, currently titled “South & Saints” and based on historical events and people in the Black community of Frederick County during the period of Emancipation and thereafter. “South & Saints” will be the final show of the season in May 2023 and will coincide with the opening of the African American Heritage Center on East All Saints Street.
The MET is at 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Tickets, season subscriptions and gift cards are available at marylandensemble.org or by calling the box office at 301-694-4744. MET accepts the Downtown Frederick Gift Card as a form of payment. Any existing MET show vouchers will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.