Maryland Ensemble Theatre is ready to unveil its newest program, The Teen Ensemble, a pre-professional theatrical experience specially designed for aspiring young performers. This innovative initiative aims to nurture and cultivate the talents of young artists through a series of rehearsals, show stopping performances, Ensemble School courses and master classes.
Frederick’s Arts & Entertainment district has grown substantially with audiences coming from across the Mid-Atlantic region. The demand for professional theater is on the rise, and so is the need for experienced performers and theater technicians willing to work outside of Baltimore and D.C.
The MET has created a pipeline to do just that. Raising the expectations for young performers in the area with a pre-professional program sets the stage for a local market of quality performers.
The centerpiece of The Teen Ensemble will be the production of the critically acclaimed “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” Based on the novel by Rick Riordan, the musical follows the epic journey of Percy Jackson, a young demigod, as they embark on an extraordinary adventure filled with monsters, gods and destiny. Under the expert guidance of seasoned directors and mentors, the students will showcase their acting, singing and dancing prowess in a theatrical event for audiences of all ages.
Participants of The Teen Ensemble will also benefit from a well-rounded education in the theatrical arts. Course work will include a life stage appropriate deep dive into acting techniques and other essential elements of the performing arts based on the repertoire of MET’s Ensemble School class framework. This course will provide a foundation to enhance students’ skills and broaden their horizons as performers.
Teen Ensemble members will have the opportunity chance to participate in two exclusive master classes led by distinguished industry professionals. These master classes cover a wide range of relevant skills — vocal training, choreography, improvisation and audition techniques — providing insights and knowledge to young actors seeking to hone their craft.
The Teen Ensemble program is open to students ages 13 to 18. No prior theatrical experience is necessary to audition. Auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9. Students should prepare 16 bars of a musical theater style song and be prepared to sing a cappella or bring a backing track. Students should also prepare a 1-minute comedic or dramatic monologue, be prepared to read a side from the script, and be ready to move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.