The first show of Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s 2022-2023 season in September, “Lifespan of a Fact,” will kick off the 25th anniversary of MainStage, the return of The Comedy Pigs for their 30th anniversary season, and the FUN Company’s production of “Rainbow Fish the Musical.”
On Sept. 17, the MET will host a 25th anniversary MainStage season retrospective celebration and unveiling of the newly renovated MainStage theater.
The MET will also bring “Angels in America Part I: Millennium Approach” to the stage this season, a show that had been slated for a previous run but was canceled due to the pandemic. The cast is looking forward to finally bringing “Angels in America” to the MainStage in the upcoming season.
The season will also bring “Craft Town,” an original show by Frederick-based playwright Lydia Hadfield, as well as a devised production in partnership with AARCH and The Maryland Room at C. Burr Artz Library, currently titled “South & Saints” and based on historical events and people in the Black community of Frederick County during the period of Emancipation and thereafter. “South & Saints” will be the final show of the season in May 2023 and will coincide with the opening of the African American Heritage Center on East All Saints Street.
The MET is at 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Tickets, season subscriptions and gift cards are available at marylandensemble.org or by calling the box office at 301-694-4744. MET accepts the Downtown Frederick Gift Card as a form of payment. Any existing MET show vouchers will be accepted.
FULL SEASON SCHEDULE
MainStage (for mature audiences)
“Lifespan of A Fact”
Sept. 29 to Oct. 30
By Jeremy Kareken and David Murrell and Fordon Farrell
Directed by Gené Fouché
Fingal’s boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his fact-checking skills to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D’Agata. But now Fingal has a huge problem: D’Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane in this witty comedy based on a true story of D’Agata’s essay “What Happens There.”
“Miss Bennett Christmas at Pemberley”
Dec. 1 to 23
By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon
Directed by Suzanne Beal
As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary, the bookish middle child of the Bennets, finally has her day. Set two years after the events in “Pride and Prejudice,” this winning sequel has period style and modern wit.
“Angels in America Part I: Millennium Approaches”
Feb. 9 to March 5
By Tony Kushner
Directed by Tad Janes
In the mid-1980s, amid of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, and heaven and hell in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
“CraftTown”
March 23 to April 23
A world premiere by Lydia Hadfield
Directed by Jeremy Myers
When crime comes to CraftTown, assistant manager Scotty DelRio finds a purpose. Can Scotty construct a new identity as a P.I. and sleuth his coworkers’ secrets while keeping his own? Comedy and mystery collide in this mid-size retail noir.
“South & Saints”
May 11 to June 4
A MET original premiere
Directed by Ray Hatch
A MET premiere in collaboration with AARCH and The Maryland Room at C. Burr Arts Library that explores the rich and colorful history of the Black community in Frederick.
—
Comedy (for mature audiences)
Comedy nearly every Friday and Saturday
Oct. 22 — “Oh, Crit!’s 5th Anniversary Show”
March 31 — Comedy Stand Up Open Mic Night
April 28 and 29 — Comedy Pigs 30th Anniversary Show
—
FUN Company (for children and families)
“Rainbow Fish the Musical” — Sept. 17 to Oct. 9
“Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” — Nov. 26 to Dec. 18
“The Snowy Day” — Feb. 11 to March 5
“The Commedia Cinderella” — April 29 to May 21
—
Special Events
Inebriated History (fundraiser show for patrons 21+) — Aug. 5 and 6. A show for a cause that automatically makes history way more interesting. Local celebrities (pre-recorded and inebriated) tell tales like you’ve never heard them told before, and MET actors bring history to life on stage as it’s told. Pull up a chair, grab a drink, and let’s talk history! Whether you remember it or not is up to you. Luckily, there is no test.
Live Action Clue Game (fall fundraiser) — October/November
Retro Prom (annual fundraising party) — March 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.