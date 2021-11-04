Stackpole Books presents a ground-breaking World War II story in “Ritchie Boy Secrets: How a Force of Immigrants and Refugees Helped Win World War II.” In June 1942, the U.S. Army began recruiting immigrants, the children of immigrants, refugees and others with language skills and knowledge of enemy lands and cultures for a special military intelligence group being trained in the mountains of Maryland and sent into Europe and the Pacific.
Ultimately, 15,000 men and some women received this specialized training and went on to make vital contributions to victory in World War II. This is their story, which Beverley Driver Eddy tells thoroughly and colorfully, drawing heavily on interviews with surviving Ritchie Boys.
Driver Eddy is professor emerita of German at Dickinson College, with seven books to her credit, including “Camp Sharpe’s ‘Psycho Boys’: From Gettysburg to Germany,” a look at a subgroup of Ritchie Boys trained in intelligence and propaganda near Gettysburg. She has presented and lectured widely on this topic, including at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center. She lives in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
