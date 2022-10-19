If your home sweet home is looking more like a haunted house, the Fall Maryland Home and Garden Show has the contractors, DIY experts and home amenities to spruce up your space for the holidays.
The Maryland Home and Garden Show is back at the Fairgrounds in October, so it’s appropriate that expert pumpkin artist Nancy Baker will be joining the fun. The art teacher at Edgewater’s South River High School is a veteran of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” and her work has been featured by The United Nations, National Zoo and Disney/Marvel. She’ll be showing off incredible creations and sharing tips to make your jack-o-lantern the talk of the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.