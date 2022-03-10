Spring is home renovation and landscaping season, and expert contractors will soon be inundated with calls from homeowners looking to upgrade their indoor and outdoor spaces. Get a head start at the Maryland Home and Garden Show where hundreds of home improvement exhibitors will be waiting. Talk to them in person and learn how they can make your house more welcoming, efficient and fashionable.
The spring show is known for its garden displays, and 10 landscapers will showcase their artistry and creativity with this year’s theme, The Painted Garden. Using a painting as inspiration or incorporating art into their display, they’ll showcase creations of plants, water features, dining areas and stonework that they can bring to your yard.
The March 11-13 weekend of the show will feature the Maryland Orchid Society’s annual show and sale. See award-winning orchid displays, meet orchid experts, and then buy your favorites to beautify your home.
Visitors can also shop over 125 juried craft artists to find a unique gift or add handmade flair to their home decor.
The show will also feature Maryland wineries offering free tastings with bottles available for purchase, a petting zoo for the kids and free flower bouquet giveaways every hour.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 11 and 13 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 12. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $3 for kids age 6-12 and free for kids under 6 as well as active military, police and fire employees with ID. Get tickets at mdhomeandgarden.com/discount-tickets.
The Maryland Home and Garden Show is held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. Learn more at mdhomeandgarden.com/spring.
