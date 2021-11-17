Maryland Humanities has chosen the first four sites to host “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition, which will tour five communities throughout Maryland from September 2022 to June 2023.
Why does revitalizing rural places matter to those who remain, those who left, and those who will come in the future? “Crossroad: Change in Rural America” will be a springboard for discussions about these questions and how they are reflected in Maryland’s local stories.
The leading partners selected to host the tour of “Crossroads” are Farm Heritage Conservancy in Benedict, Oxford Museum, Western Maryland Heritage Association at Allegany Museum in Cumberland, and Heritage Frederick. Maryland Humanities will announce a fifth venue at a later date.
The exhibition offers communities a chance to look at their own journeys to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century, as well as how the area and those like it have innovated. Crossroads covers themes of identity, land, community, persistence, and managing change.
Crossroads is the eighth Museum on Main Street project brought to small communities throughout the state by Maryland Humanities. Each site will host the exhibition for six weeks and develop a complementary exhibit highlighting their community’s heritage and histories.
“We are looking forward to the next iteration of Museums on Main Street, an invaluable tool for Maryland organizations,” said Lindsey Baker, executive director of Maryland Humanities. “We are so thankful to bring another tour around the state because the program has a wide-reaching and long-lasting impact on the partner organizations and their communities.”
Additional partners include African American Resources Cultural Heritage Society; Appalachian Regional Commission Teaching Project; the Delaplaine Visual Arts Center; Frederick County Arts Council; Friends of Rural Roads; Frostburg State University; Main Street Middletown, MD Inc.; Maryland Room at C. Burr Artz Library; Mother Seton Shrine; New Market Grange #362; Rural Life Museum; Serenity Farm; Southern Maryland Heritage Area; and Thacker and Rye Restaurant.
Tour Schedule:
Sept. 3, 2022 – Oct. 14, 2022, Farm Heritage Conservancy, Benedict, Charles County
Oct. 29, 2022 – Dec. 16, 2022, Oxford Museum, Oxford, Talbot County
Jan. 7, 2023 – Feb. 17, 2023, Western Maryland Heritage Association at Allegany Museum, Cumberland, Allegany County
March 4, 2023 – April 14, 2023, Heritage Frederick, Frederick, Frederick County
April 29, 2023 – June 9, 2023, To Be Announced
