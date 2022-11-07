Tenor Dinyar Vania as Alfredo-Soprano Jennifer Forni as Violetta in La traviata February 2019-Photo by Ed Davis copy.jpg

Tenor Dinyar Vania as Alfredo and soprano Jennifer Forni as Violetta in La Traviata.

 Ed Davis

Maryland Opera’s fifth season opens with “Ritorna Vincitor!” featuring a return to fully staged productions with Act 2 of Die Fledermaus plus famous entrance arias and scenes at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Church of the Redeemer on Charles Street in North Baltimore. Tickets are $50.

The program features selections from Aida, Tannhäuser, Roméo et Juliette, Il barbiere di Siviglia, La fille du regiment, Turandot, and the complete Act 2 of Die Fledermaus. From the ebullient “Largo al factotum” to the universal song of togetherness, “Brüderlein und Schwesterlein,” the program will celebrate Grand Opera and the triumph of the human spirit. All selections will be staged in the acoustically and visually exquisite sanctuary at Church of the Redeemer.

