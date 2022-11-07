Maryland Opera’s fifth season opens with “Ritorna Vincitor!” featuring a return to fully staged productions with Act 2 of Die Fledermaus plus famous entrance arias and scenes at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Church of the Redeemer on Charles Street in North Baltimore. Tickets are $50.
The program features selections from Aida, Tannhäuser, Roméo et Juliette, Il barbiere di Siviglia, La fille du regiment, Turandot, and the complete Act 2 of Die Fledermaus. From the ebullient “Largo al factotum” to the universal song of togetherness, “Brüderlein und Schwesterlein,” the program will celebrate Grand Opera and the triumph of the human spirit. All selections will be staged in the acoustically and visually exquisite sanctuary at Church of the Redeemer.
An internationally acclaimed cast includes sopranos Amy Shoremount-Obra and Kimberly Christie, mezzo-soprano Chrystal E. Williams, tenor John Pickle and baritone Eric McKeever.
Stage and musical direction for all selections is by Maryland Opera’s artistic director James Harp, long known for excellence in operatic performances and musical outreach in the Mid-Atlantic area.
“I’m so excited for this program featuring arias celebrating rebirth and unbridled joy concluding with perhaps the most celebratory music of all time — Act 2 of Die Fledermaus,” Harp said. “We will regale you with waltzes, polkas, exotic costumes, intrigue and high notes galore.”
Tickets are available at marylandopera.org, by calling 484-678-6041 and at the door on the day of the performance. Seating is limited, so advance ticket reservations are recommended. Free parking is available at the Church of the Redeemer parking lot adjacent to the building and across Melrose Avenue. Church of the Redeemer is at 5603 North Charles St., Baltimore.
