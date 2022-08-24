Prepare for the fair! The 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium moves to three big weekends this year: Aug. 25 to 28, Sept. 1 to 5, and Sept. 8 to 11.
Buildings open on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., and Carnival Midway opens at 5 p.m. Gates open early at 9 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday for early risers to watch the start of livestock and horse shows.
Maryland State Fair admission is $10 for age 12 and up, $8 for age 62 and up, $5 for age 6 and up, and free for age 5 and under. Rides are individually priced.
Celebrating its 141st year, the Maryland State Fair recognizes the enduring appeal of Maryland’s citizens, students and 4H and FFA members sharing their talents and competing for ribbons, prizes and bragging rights. The fair’s buildings, barns and stages provide space for thousands of fairgoers to appreciate the exhibits, learn from the exhibitors and consider participating in a future fair.
The 141st Maryland State Fair will also feature the thrills and chills, sights, sounds and aromas of numerous rides and games. For those looking to sample locally grown food, the Maryland Foods Pavilion, Dairy Bar and Chesapeake Craft Brew & Wine Garden will showcase fresh from the farm and Chesapeake Bay food and drinks. Thoroughbred horse racing can be watched in the grandstand seats or in the air-conditioned OTB Center on multiple TVs.
The concert series will feature Nelly on Sept. 9, Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina on Sept. 10 and Styx on Sept. 11.
A variety of local bands and entertainers are scheduled daily, among them Rhythm Surf Monkeys and Vaguely Absurd on Aug. 25; Memphis Sons and Out of Time on Aug. 26; Hoss, Blue Stone Bluegrass on Aug. 27; Radio Monkey, Sara and the Igniters, and Matt Lippy Karaoke on Aug. 28; Rob Fahey and the Pieces and Baltimore Rockabilly on Sept. 1; Surge and In Tension on Sept. 2; Who Knew??, 2nd Chance, and Matt Lippy Karaoke on Sept. 3; Latino Festival Bands on Sept. 4; Cockeyed Jr. and Josh Christina on Sept. 5; Second Wind and Double Barrel on Sept. 8; Jamnation and Dave DeMarco Band on Sept. 9; Fizz, Midnite Run and Matt Lippy Karaoke on Sept. 10; and Billy Harrison & The Haywire Band, Anna Stamato, and Matt Lippy Karaoke on Sept. 11.
Agricadabra Magic Show, a fun and educational magic show focusing on the importance of agriculture, shows several times a day during the final two weekends of the fair in the Maryland State Fair Park.
Barnyard Bedtime Tales provided by the Baltimore County Public Library will allow youth to read to the animals at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.
Maryland Cycling Classic is at 2 p.m. Sept. 3.
Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, billed as “America’s cleanest and fastest pig races,” will occur daily on the Midway.
Plus, find bulk candy stores onsite, a birthing center for hatching chicks and the birth of calves and piglets, a U.S. Army truck display, axe throwing, a lumberjack show, a strolling piano, a celebrity milkshake contest, a craft beer garden, a master gardener learning center, kiddie rides, bull riding, barrel racing, horse pull competitions, square dancing, a Negro League baseball exhibit, and all your favorite fair foods.
