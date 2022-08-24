Prepare for the fair! The 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium moves to three big weekends this year: Aug. 25 to 28, Sept. 1 to 5, and Sept. 8 to 11.

Buildings open on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., and Carnival Midway opens at 5 p.m. Gates open early at 9 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday for early risers to watch the start of livestock and horse shows.

