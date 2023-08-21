Maryland State Fair

If you can’t wait for the Great Frederick Fair, satiate your appetite in the meantime by hitting the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.

 Photo by Edie Bernier

The annual Maryland State Fair will be open for three weekends this summer, with activities for all ages.

The state fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, live Thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum and more.

