The city of Gaithersburg and the Gaithersburg Parks, Arts and Recreation Corp. present “Maryland Waterways,” a juried exhibition to benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The artwork will be on display through Jan. 16 at the Benjamin Gaither Center, located at 80-A Bureau Drive and open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
The 30 pieces of art for this exhibit were chosen by a jury committee that included professional artists, members of G-PARC’s Arts & Culture Alliance, and a member of the city’s Stormwater Management Team. The committee remarked that it was difficult to narrow the exhibit down to 30 pieces from the 79 submitted for consideration as part of the call to artists. The exhibit is part of G-PARC’s Arts & the Environment initiative, and the call to artists requested artwork that included a dominant feature depicting our beautiful Maryland waterways, including creeks, streams, rivers, lakes, the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic shoreline.
