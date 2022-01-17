The Maryland Zoo has announced more than 50 events scheduled for this year, where guests of all ages can experience animals, learn about conservation and have fun in the zoo’s unique atmosphere.
EVENTS
• Breakfast with the Animals — guests dine near their favorite zoo animals and their keepers
• Sex at the Zoo — a fun Valentine’s week cocktail party where adults learn about animal courtship and breeding programs
• Galentine’s brunch at the zoo — mingle at a flamingo-themed midday event on Feb. 13, featuring bottomless mimosas, signature cocktails, food, drag performers and a female flamingo courtship lecture (new this year).
• Brew at the Zoo — a craft beer festival with unlimited beer and wine sampling, food and live music
• Zoo Bop — a day of live music and fun for families with young children
• Zoo BOO! — a family-friendly Halloween celebration with safe trick-or-treating, costume contests, games, live entertainment and animal visits
• Zoo Lights — walking and drive-through experiences of the zoo lit up with holiday light
Other events include daily presentations by zookeepers, April egg hunts for kids and adults, wine tastings and yoga classes.
Event information including times, details, ticket prices (when applicable) and COVID-19 protocols will be updated regularly at marylandzoo.org/events.
