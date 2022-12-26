The Masterworks Chorale, under the direction of Steven Grives, will hold auditions in early January for its spring performance of Ein deutsches Requiem, the great Romantic masterpiece by Brahms.
Masterworks Chorale is looking for tenors and basses in particular, but auditions are open to all voices and consist of vocal exercises and sight-reading.
Singers should prepare a short piece to sing without accompaniment that shows off their voice (classical or folk song preferred). Interested singers should attend the first rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the McCoy Rehearsal Hall in the Frank Arts Center at Shepherd University.
The 120-member vocal ensemble, comprised of Shepherd University vocal students and members from the surrounding community, presents two full-length concerts per year of great masterpieces from the choral literature with soloists and orchestra. The spring performance will be held April 22.
Grives is visiting assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Shepherd University for the 2022-23 academic year.
For more information or to schedule an audition, contact Grives at 304-876-5371 or sgrives@shepherd.edu.
