SENIOR REC COUNCIL
For more information on the Senior Rec Council and events, visit srcfrederick.org.
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, 44 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville. Recreational bowling. Participants pay for cost of bowling. Contact Gerald at 240-651-1865 or gvblessing@comcast.net.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. $2 per session. Call Susan at 301-695-1785 or jsusan481@aol.com.
Talley SRC Book Group — 10:15 a.m. third Monday of the month, William R. Talley Rec Center, Classroom A (ground floor) 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Jane at 501-658-8680 or janehufstedler@gmail.com.
Taney SRC Book Group — 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Mary Ann at 301-662-6199 or mafoltz919@verizon.net.
Bicycling — Meeting locations vary, rides scheduled biweekly through November, weather permitting. Helmets required. Rides vary. Meet in Boscov's rear parking lot at 8:15 a.m. Kathy at 301-606-0064 or sailawayhr@comcast.net.
Bocce — 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, Baker Park, Frederick, May through September. Terri at 301-508-0283 or cyclechick54@outlook.com.
Easy Hikes — As scheduled during April, May, June, September and October, weather permitting. Locations vary. Hike from 3 to 6 miles on terrain with good footing and little or no elevation change. The pace is adjusted to the speed of the group. Call Kathy at 301-639-4144 or kathyginsburg1106@gmail.com.
Moderate Hikes — As scheduled April, May, June, September and October, weather permitting. Locations vary. For more advanced hikers. May be 5 to 7 miles in length or uneven ground and hills. Call Ray at 301-662-6315 or crwords@verizon.net.
Softball — Practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays, April through September. Games on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Pinecliff Park, Frederick. Open to women over 40 and men over 50. Associated activity costs. Call Adrian at 301-662-6623.
May 1
Duplicate Bridge Games
Looking for a competitive mind sport? Frederick Bridge Club duplicate games allow you to hone your skills and make new, like-minded friends. All are welcome, no membership requirements. $7.
Time: 12:15 to 4 p.m.
Location: Orioles' Nest 331, 1037 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-254-4727 or bridgewebs.com/frederick
Beginner's Tai Chi
Six-week workshop held on Mondays. Learn the art of tai chi. $120.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: The Common Market Co-op, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Contact: 301-663-3416 or commonmarket.coop
FAC After Hours & Yogamour: Restorative Yoga with Soundbath
Mondays in May and June. Join a gentle flow yoga session on the main level while enjoying art work that adorn the walls of this historic space. All levelss. Some yoga mats available. $15 per session.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or yogamour.org
May 2
Exercise for Men and Women 50+
With certified instructors, $2 per session. Focus is on increasing stamina, strength, balance, endurance and fun. Yoga follows from 11 a.m. to noon, cost is $5 per session.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Middletown Amvets Post 9, 409 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5115
BBQ Safety
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on BBQ safety. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation)
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Brunswick 50+ Center, 12 E. A St., Brunswick
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-834-8115
Pride on the Patio
Weekly LGBTQIA social mixer. Relaxed an casual. Happy hour pricing, full menu available; drink special Gender Fluid. 21 and older.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Location: Showroom, 882 N. East St., Frederick
Contact: facebook.com/prideonthepatio
May 3
"Stitches Through Time: Women's Work from Farm to Fashion"
The exhibit explores one story of women's work, interpreting the history of textile production up to the 1950s. It features a selection of hand-sewn quilts and clothes from the 1800s; equipment, advertisements, photos and ephemera from the factory era; and selections of mid-20th century clothing by Claire McCardell that reflect the department store culture that emerged after World War II. Ten wedding dresses spanning 200 years showcase the themes in our story. Wednesday through Friday, through December. $12.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Museum of Frederick County History, 24 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: 301-663-1188 or frederickhistory.org
FCC Wind Ensemble
Variety of works played with musicality and verve by a hard-working and talented ensemble. Free.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-846-2400 or frederick.edu
May 4
National Day of Prayer
This event, coordinated by the EMF and the National Day of Prayer Frederick, will be led by local residents, business leaders, civil servants, and first responders.
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Locations: Frederick Fairgrounds, Yakabod, 24/7 Prayer Room, FCPS Central Office, MHA/Calvary Chapel parking lot, steps of the courthouse 100 W. Patrick St., Hospital Park, Memorial Park across from the Talley Rec Center, Warehouse Cinemas, Frederick Rescue Mission, Baker Park gazebo.
"Elvis and Conway: The Ultimate Tribute"
Featuring the best of Elvis Presley and Conway Twitty’s classic hits! With special guest, award-winning David Lee as Conway Twitty and featuring David King, international Grand Champion Elvis tribute artist, with The Spin-Outs Elvis Tribute Band. Concessions will be available. $35 adults, $30 seniors, military and frontline workers, $25 ages 18 and under.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Capitol Theatre, 159 S. Main St., Chambersburg, Pa.
Contact: 717-263-0202 or thecapitoltheatre.org
FCC Handbell and Flute Ensemble Concert
Celebrate the seasons with these wonderful ensembles. Free.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-846-2400 or frederick.edu
May 6
Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Show
Registration 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $15 per vehicle. Many categories for judging. 240-675-0249 for more information. Registration $15 per vehicle. Rain date is May 7.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co., 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick
Contact: 240-675-0249 or bvfd5.org
Md. House and Garden Pilgrimage in Middletown
Properties range in age from the late 1700s to the early 20th century and include notable Federal style homes, elegant Victorian homes, one-of-a-kind commercial structures, and the rarely seen interior of a turn-of-the-century operating room. Docents at each property. Lunches will be catered by Tapia’s on Main. $35 and up.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 19 W. Main St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-6171 or mainstreetmiddletown.org
Zumba Saturdays at the Library
Also May 13, 20 and 27. Free.
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7004 or fcpl.org
Schifferstadt Architectural Museum Tours
Explore the home of Frederick's pioneer family, the Brunners. Built in 1758, it is the oldest surviving building in the city and a National Historic Landmark. Inside is the only known example of a German heating system that provided safe, clean, energy-efficient radiant heat. Learn the story of the desperate German immigrants who fled dire conditions in Europe and came to prominence in Frederick County. $8 adults, free for ages under 12.
Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
Location: Schifferstadt, 1110 Rosemont Ave., Frederick
Contact: fredericklandmarks.org
Ghost Tours of Historic Frederick
Also May 13, 20, 26 and 27. Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions and revenge. True documented stories of the paranormal with Maryland’s oldest operating Ghost Tour. Uncover political savvy and defiant citizens, patriots from the Revolutionary War, beckoning soldiers from the Civil War. Reservations recommended. $15.
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Location: Brewer's Alley Restaurant and Brewery, 124 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: marylandghosttours.com
May 7
Bingo
Every Sunday evening for fun and community with weekly bingo games. All are welcome.
Time: 5 to 10 p.m.
Location: Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 205-572-2907 or bethsholomfrederick.org
May 8
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
Each month will have special guest speakers on topics of interest to the seniors in Frederick County. Check the SSAB's Facebook page for the speakers each month. Free.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Bourne Building, 355 Montevue Lane, Frederick
Contact: 301-639-8518 or frederickcountymd.gov
May 9
Armchair Travel: 18 Days and 6,000 Miles: A Journey Through the Old West
Join Denise and her dog, Reggie, on their exploration of old ghost towns — destination California with adventures along the way. Presenter: Denise Mayer. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1:45 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Centers
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525
May 10
Birding 101
Topics include external anatomy of birds, how to observe them, field marks of birds, optics including binoculars, field guides and birding apps and more. Led by Mike Spurrier. $30 for nonmembers, $15 for members.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: The Common Market Co-op, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Contact: 301-663-3416 or commonmarket.coop
BBQ Safety
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on BBQ safety. Free, drop-in (lunch is available by reservation)
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-834-8115
Natural Ways to Relieve Headaches
Discover what kind of headache you have and natural ways to soothe them with Dr. Shamar Amison! $15 members, $30 nonmembers.
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: The Common Market Co-op, 5728 Buckeystown Pike, Unit B1, Frederick
Contact: 301-663-3416 or commonmarket.coop
Bingo
Sponsored by St. Peter's Knights of Columbus Council 13290. All are welcome but must be at least 18 years of age to play. Cost to play is $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. Early bird games start at 6:30 p.m. and regular call starts at 7 p.m. Food and drink are available for purchase. Additional purchases: Game Pack: $10, Early Bird Game: $1, 3 Game Sheet: $2, Jackpot Game: $2.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Location: St. Peter Catholic Church, Sappington Hall, 9190 Church St., Libertytown (Union Bridge)
Contact: 301-471-3533
May 11
Middletown Seniors Monthly Luncheon
Roast beef lunch. Entertainment by Mike Kuster an up-and-coming singer/songwriter from Walkersville who has been making his mark in country music. Lunch is $12 at the door but reservations are required by calling 301-371-5170.
Time: Noon
Location: Middletown Amvets Post #9, 409 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Everyday Foods & Herbs for Mental Health
Learn what foods and herbs can help our brain, body combat stress, and keep the blues away. Recipes featuring seafood, healthy fats, rosemary, and lavender will be presented. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon
Location: Presenter in-person at Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg; and virtual at Brunswick, Frederick, Urbana, home
MAP: Maryland Center for Legal Aid
Maryland Court Help Center (MCHC) provides free legal help in civil cases for individuals who do not have a lawyer. MCHC representatives will present the myriad of resources available to self-represented litigants (SRL) and provide an overview of the services provided by MCHC. Maryland Access Point of Frederick County (MAP) is a trusted source of information and assistance for Frederick County residents who need or want to plan for their immediate and future needs. MAP serves adults 50 years and older, adults 18 years and older with a disability, family members and other caregivers, and health or business professionals. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
FCC Jazz Ensemble 1 Concert
Wide variety of jazz music. Free.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: frederick.edu
"South & Saints"
A MET original premiere. Directed by Ray Hatch. In collaboration with AARCH and The Maryland Room at C. Burr Artz Library, exploring the rich and colorful history of the African American community in Frederick. 18 and older. $32.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-694-4744 or marylandensemble.org
May 12
The Conococheague Institute: Colonial Gardening
Get dirty with a hands-on learning program all about the 18th century kitchen garden. Though many of the practices used in the garden at the Conocochague Institute (Mercersburg, Pa.) date to over 200 years ago and beyond, the practices are just as relevant for the modern organic hobby gardener. Learn how to manage gardens through an 18th-century lens: from building garden structures, turning over soil, and planting the first seeds of spring. The Conococheague Institute is headquartered within Rock Hill Farm, a well-preserved historic farmstead that was established in the early 18th century. The 30-acre site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes two historic house museums with outbuildings, a research library, two relocated historic log structures, walking trails with access to a pioneer cemetery, and several historic gardens. www.cimlg.org. Bring your own lunch. $30, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.-approx. 3:30 p.m.
Location: Depart from Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020 or register http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
Memory Cafe
Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association memory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm.
Location: Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6001
Designer Bag Bingo
Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. Cost per person this includes 9 pack of all games (except 50/50). For tickets, contact Jesse 301-305-0777.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co., 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick
Contact: 301-305-0777
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door requested.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-3719
F.A.M.E. All Acoustic Open Mic
Come out and play - unplugged! All ages, all abilities welcome! Rick Hill hosts. Free.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Location: Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: 301-471-0889 or frederickacoustic.org
"Over There! The CASF Celebrates D-Day in Normandy, France" Concert
The Choral Arts Society of Frederick presents selections from the concerts which we will be performing this June in Normandy, France, as representatives of the U.S. and the great city of Frederick! Proudly sponsored by PNC Bank. $15.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: tickets@casof.org or casof.org
May 13
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 7. Home-made, home-grown. One of the largest farmers markets in Frederick County. A different food truck every Saturday.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Thurmont Community Park, 21 Frederick Road, Thurmont
Contact: 240-626-9980 or thurmontmainstreet.com
Wolfsville Chainsaw Carving & Artisan Festival
Chainsaw and blacksmith demonstrations. All vendors selling handmade items. Live auction 3 p.m. Wolfsville Ruritan's slippery pot pie lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (301-293-2426 to pre-order quarts to go).
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Wolfsville Ruritan Park, 12708 Brandenburg Hollow Road, Myersville
Contact: 240-818-9883
Maryland Craft Beer Festival
Hosted by the Brewers Association of Md. Dozens of Md. breweries, live music, food and craft vendors. $45 and up, $15 for designated driver.
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Linear Park, 44 S. Market St., Frederick
Contact: mdcraftbeerfestival.com
FCC Orchestra Ensemble
A classic concert. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: frederick.edu
May 14
Breakfast Fundraiser
All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage biscuits, sausage gravy, puddin', hominy, muffins and more. Benefits the fire company; cancelled if snow emergency plan is in effect. Prices subject to change as market prices dictate. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, under 6 free; $12 for carryout.
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Location: Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge
Contact:410-775-7422 or 443-547-9477
Mount Olivet Cemetery History & Mystery Tour
Discover Frederick’s past as we navigate through the labyrinth of graves, crypts and monuments of historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, one of Maryland’s largest and most beautiful cemeteries. Final resting place of Francis Scott Key, Thomas Johnson and Civil War heroine Barbara Fritchie. $15.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Location: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick
Contact: marylandghosttours.com
Mount Airy Spring Faire
Live music, entertainment, booths from local artisans, farms, businesses and organizations, plant sales, presentations, a cornhole tournament, raffles and games, food trucks and more.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 240-772-1141 or mountairymainstreet.org
Second Sunday Tree Walk with the Frederick County Forestry Board
Guided tour with the Frederick County Forestry Board. Learn how to identify common local trees and hear fun facts about each on a tour with the board's expert guides. Registration required. By donation.
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: City of Frederick, Rec Center or Pergola, Frederick
Contact: 301-473-8417 or frederick.forestryboard.org
May 15
Celebration Luncheon Followed by Concert Featuring the Golden Tones
Older Americans Month event. Pre-registration is required. $12.
Time: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
May 17
Nutrition Giant® Food as Preventative Medicine
The link between food and health is more important than ever before. Learn how to shop for long-term health and well-being by joining Thu Huynh, registered dietitian and nutritionist with the Healthy Living Team at Giant Food for an invigorating lecture on how to make food YOUR preventative medicine. Free, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Frederick, Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Container Flower Gardening
Learn the ins and outs of container flower gardening. Thriller, filler, and spiller is the “recipe” for container gardening! All plants and soil will be provided for you to make your own garden to take home. You may want to bring gardening gloves. Instructor: Alexia Furr. $25, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Home Health or Home Care: Do You Know the Difference?
Included will be information regarding what services are provided by each, how they can be used together to keep people out of the hospital and safe at home, who pays for each, and how to access the services. This program will be presented by Right at Home and Bayada Home Health. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560
May 18
New to Medicare Workshop
Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
National Park Service: Alaska Public Lands Information Center
Join us on a mini tour of Alaska! Explore the Alaska Public Lands Information Center. Located in Anchorage's historic Federal Building, the center hosts exhibits representing natural, historical, and cultural features throughout the state. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
BBQ Safety
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on BBQ safety. Free, drop-in.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525
May 19
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234
Thurmont Main Street Art & Wine Stroll
Meet a variety of 17 local artists and artisans, sample wine from local vineyards and spirits from distilleries, three genres of live musical entertainment throughout and three food trucks. Free admission.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Main Street area
Contact: 240-626-9980 or thurmontmainstreet.com
May 20
Complimentary Community Shred Event
Free disposal of your confidential documents with ALL-SHRED. When you drop off your documents, please consider bringing non-perishable food items to donate to the Frederick Community Action Agency Food Bank. Follow the signs to the parking lot on the day of the event. Coffee and donuts will be available. Sponsored by Veridian.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Veridian Capital Partners, 7101 Guilford Drive, Frederick
Contact: 301-228-9300 or vcpwealth.com
Snallygaster Festival
Vintage and handicraft vendors, beer and wine garden to benefit the MFVC #7, Snallygaster Museum, kids' activities, Mid-Maryland Woodturners demonstrations, music, food and more. Sponsored by Middletown Rec Council.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Middletown Community Park, Middletown
Contact: middletown.md.us
Maryland Iron Festival
Continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21. Commemorates the state as a center for ironmaking and features traditional blacksmithing, period music, food trucks, artisan and makers market, garden and trail tours, more. Free admission.
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont
Contact: 240-288-7396 or catoctinfurnace.org
Spring Festival
Throughout the town with live music, vendors, food, kids' activities, beer garden and more. Free admission.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Downtown Brunswick, 1 E. Potomac St., Brunswick
Contact: 301-834-7500 or brunswickmd.gov
Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour
This self-guided tour will feature 13 of Frederick’s finest gardens and is sure to inspire green thumbs. Advance tickets online or at the Frederick Visitors Center, 151 S. East St.; day of tour tickets at 101 N. Court St. $25 advance, $30 day of tour.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Location: Begin at the Hospitality Center, City Hall, 101 N. Court St., Frederick
Contact: celebratefrederick.com
May 23
Know Your Beer
There are different categories and styles, and never mind color, body and ABV. Any self-respecting beer drinker needs to know the difference before ordering their perfect pour. The expert brewers at the family-owned Steinhardt Brewing Co. will teach you the beer basics. $29.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Location: Steinhardt Brewing Co., 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 100-102, Frederick
Contact: 301-624-2727 or lifelonglearning@frederick.edu
May 25
Senior Resource & Education Fair
This event is free and open to seniors, family members, caregivers and professionals. No cost to attend the event, however there will be a $10 fee for lunches.
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College Athletic Center, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: 240-575-9665 or info@soarfrederick.org
Seniors in the Park
Celebrate Older Americans Month at Senior Day at the Ball Park. Register by May 17, pick up tickets May 22-23. Free.
Time: 11 a.m., first pitch at 1 p.m.
Location: Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, Stadium Drive, Frederick
Contact: Register at virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Medigap/Supplemental vs Advantage Plans
Learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Virtual Genealogy Lecture Series: "Who Was In Your Ancestor's FAN Club?"
Presenter is Rebecca Dobbs. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: https://tinyurl.com/msfsajvy
May 26
Mahjong
Learn and play the game with the Frederick County Public Libraries and Asian American Center of Frederick. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1630 or fcpl.org
May 27
African American History Walking Tour
Join AARCH tour guides for an informative explanation of local history on All Saints Street and the surrounding area. $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 12.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Heritage Center site, 125 E. All Saints St., Frederick
Contact: aarchsociety.org
May 29
Memorial Day Commemoration
Patriotic music by the Rohrersville Band, ceremonial laying of wreaths at the War Memorial, rededication of the WWI monument and tribute to Middletown's fallen heroes. Free.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Memorial Park, Middletown
Contact: middletownmd.us
May 31
Caregiving and Mental Health
The presentation will focus on building our resources, tools, and skills for enhancing our mental health and overall well-being. Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Community Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
