First Saturday is a day to show your love for local.
Support local businesses by shopping with an independent retailer, eating at a local restaurant, supporting local artists and exploring downtown Frederick. Where you spend your money matters.
May’s First Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout downtown Frederick, with the theme of Mayfest.
Chalk artists will be creating works of art on sidewalks throughout downtown all day.
Live music will be held throughout town from 2 to 7 p.m.
Two new businesses will celebrate their official ribbon cuttings this Mayfest: Magpie Market, 141 N. Market St., and Midar Beauty Bar, 624 N. Market St.
Participating shops and restaurants often extend their hours and offer specials for the day. For instance customers will receive a free 1 oz. Body Budder with every purchase at The Kitchenette, 217 N. Market St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.
Public Restrooms can be found in the Church Street (17 E. Church St.) and Carroll Creek (44 E. Patrick St.) public parking garages. Restrooms are open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and cleaned regularly by the City of Frederick following all relevant guidelines.
Face coverings are required in all public buildings, as well as outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible.
Whether you’ve lived here for years, or you’re a first time visitor, First Saturdays are a time to discover something new about Frederick.
Learn more at downtownfrederick.org.
