Tea Cozy Boston.jpg

Brooke Boston, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was a previous winner of the tea cozy competition.

 Courtesy photo

A tea cozy is defined as a “thick or padded cover of a teapot to keep the tea hot.” The first documented tea cozy in writing was in 1867 England, however, it is thought that it might date back to the 1600s, when tea was first introduced to England.

One tale says the tea cozy was accidentally invented in Ireland. A farmer leaned across the table, legend says, and his hat fell on top of the teapot. When he later removed it, the tea was still warm.

