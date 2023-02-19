A tea cozy is defined as a “thick or padded cover of a teapot to keep the tea hot.” The first documented tea cozy in writing was in 1867 England, however, it is thought that it might date back to the 1600s, when tea was first introduced to England.
One tale says the tea cozy was accidentally invented in Ireland. A farmer leaned across the table, legend says, and his hat fell on top of the teapot. When he later removed it, the tea was still warm.
A tea cozy is as varied as a tea drinker. Some are knitted like a woolen hat complete with a pom-pom on top; some are made of thick material, often with a decorative pattern; at restaurants, some include a metal exterior to protect the inner fabric. The early tea cozy allowed the women of the house to have a creative outlet, while still having the practicality of keeping the tea warm during the traditional afternoon tea.
The tea cozy, though, would never be used during social teas with the elaborate silver sets because a silver set was meant to be shown, not hidden under a cozy.
The Larkin Tea Co. in Martinsburg, West Virginia, is hosting a tea cozy competition, and entries are currently being accepted. In previous competitions, there have been entries from all over the U.S., and people worldwide placed a vote. In 2023 the winner will receive a prize worth over $400 in specialty loose-leaf tea, tea accessories and gift items.
Designs do not have to be original, but the contestant must have handcrafted the knitted or crocheted. Only cozies created with yarn will be accepted. One entry per person.
To enter, contestants must email a color, in-focus, clear photograph to judy@larkintea.com or mail to The Larkin Tea Co., 545 Warm Springs Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25404. Photos will not be returned and become the property of The Larkin Tea Co. It’s suggested that you take the photo with the cozy against a plain background so the design and workmanship show up better.
All submissions must include name, mailing address, telephone number, email address and a descriptive name of the cozy.
Photos will be posted online at The Larkin Tea Co’s website at larkintea.com. Visitors to the site can vote for their favorite. The tea cozy that receives the most votes wins.
The last day to submit an entry is March 15.
Tea cozy photos will go online approximately one week after the closing date. Voting will finish seven days after posting of photographs. The winner will be notified by phone or email.
A photo of the winner with the cozy will be posted on The Larkin Tea Co’s website and shared on social media. Entrants must be willing to submit a photo. This competition is open to residents of the U.S. only.
